May 4, 2019

John Riley Ganey Jr.

John Riley Ganey Jr., 63, of Blackshear, died peacefully at his home in Blackshear on Thursday (May 2, 2019) after an extended illness, with his loving family by his side.

Born May 27, 1955 in Blackshear, he was a son of Eva Mae Head Gainey and the late Rev. John Riley Ganey Sr. He lived most of his life in Blackshear and was a graduate of Blackshear High School.

He was a veteran, proudly serving in the United States Army, and for the past 20 years, he was the owner and operator of Sunshine Carpet Cleaning Service. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Karen Elaine Ganey, Mary Ann Thomas and Diana Sue Vick.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Song Sun Kim Ganey; and their two daughters, Kim Elaine Ganey and Lora Sunshine Ganey, all of Blackshear; his mother, Eva Mae Head Ganey, of Waycross; two sisters, Betty Cheryl Anderson, of Waycross, and Linda Kay Lively (husband, Terry), of Blackshear; his brother, David Gary Ganey Sr. (wife, Dollie) of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Dr. Adrienne Butler

A memorial service for Dr. Adrienne Butler was held Friday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev Bob Cushing officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Herbert H. Williams

A memorial service for Herbert H. Williams was held Friday afternoon at New Life Church with the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock Jr. and the Rev. Ricky Taylor officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.