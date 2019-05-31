May 31, 2019

Lena Corbitt Whitaker

Lena “Memmie” Corbitt Whitaker, 94, died Thursday morning (May 30, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She lived most of her life in Manor, but moved to Waycross in her later years. A former employee of Snively Grove, “Memmie” was a caretaker for many children most of her life. She was a member of Liberty Christian Church and the senior citizens group at the church.

She loved her Lord and Savior, and she will be affectionately remembered as a loving and devoted homemaker whose legacy will live on forever in her family. She always welcomed everyone with open arms into her home, and she will be deeply missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Riley Corbitt and Willie Harden Corbitt, her first husband, William Riley Taylor, her second husband, Edgar Noble Whitaker, siblings, Huey Corbitt, Luther Corbitt, William Corbitt and Bessie Henderson, grandchildren, Edward Crews and Marie O’Berry, great-grandchildren, Wendell Brown and Little Larry Brown, and great-great-grandchildren, Nalin, Raylee and Jaxson.

Survivors include three children, Christine Hewett, Delores Gill and Jack Taylor (Jeanette); nine grandchildren, Elaine Hodges (Wayne), Robert Crews, Mary Dowling, Peggy Adams (Everett), Aaron Crews, Yancy Mixon (Paula), Nicole Rowell, Diane Harden (Denny) and Betty Taylor; 29 great-grandchildren, 65 great-great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Waresboro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at the funeral home.

Huey Howell

On Sunday (May 26, 2019) at age 75, Huey Howell’s long, hard-fought battle with tonsil cancer, and the result of his treatments ended.

He was born on April 22, 1944 in Waycross, to the late Rufus B. Howell and Juanita Calhoun Howell.

A 1962 graduate of Ware County High, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Huey and Nancy Dingler met at Ware County High and were married Nov. 14, 1964.

In 1969, he moved the family to Valdosta where he began his career with Southern Bell Telephone Company, retiring in 2006 with 38 years of service. After retirement, he worked briefly with FEMA.

He was a person of many interests, talents and hobbies. At the age of 10, he took art lessons. The family has two of his oil paintings showing the remarkable talent he had as a young boy.

His love for automobile mechanics began at age 2, working with his father. At one time, he was known as “The Datsun Doctor” for Valdosta and surrounding areas. He had a shop at his home and worked on family, friends and several company vehicles. He was ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Another adventure started when the family moved on-site to be caretakers at Winding Way Stables. There he enjoyed training horses, horse shows and trail riding events, and meeting many wonderful people along the way.

He loved to fish, hunt, ride motorcycles and scuba dive. He was a member of the Muddobber’s Motorcycle Club where he and his son, Mike, participated in enduro racing and other club activities.

Always ready for a challenge, nothing ever stopped him from doing whatever he wanted to do. He loved woodworking and remodeling the family home. He built several pieces of furniture for family and friends. His last woodworking effort was a barn door for the master bath. His final project was a steamer trunk restoration for a long-time friend, Diane Luke.

Huey and Nancy enjoyed motorhome travels, especially visiting their children and grandchildren. They also enjoyed their lake home in Jesup where friends could visit and he could use his bass boat.

He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Jimmy, and his four-legged baby, Angel.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Dingler Howell, of Valdosta; daughter, Donna Rentz (Gary) and granddaughters Rachel and Morgan, all of Rome; son, Mike Howell (Dawn) and granddaughter Lailee, all of Chelsea, Ala.; sisters-in-law, Sandy Hagen, of Valdosta, and Norma Mach (Kevin), of White Oak; and numerous other family members in the Waycross and Blackshear areas.

Besides his family, Huey’s pride and joy was his red and white 1956 Chevy Belair which he restored for the second time after completing his cancer treatments.

A special thanks to the family and friends who took this journey with him. Colin and Diane Luke, thanks for your long-time friendship and being there from day one on his cancer journey and for all your help at the lake house.

Pastor Keith Allsbrook, there are no words to express our gratitude to you and your “Hotline To Heaven,” and to Jim Hathaway for always being ready to help whenever needed.

Sister-in-law, Sandy, thanks for “everything!” Nurse Lu, you are family!

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. No formal service will be held.

A private burial will be held in Riverview Memorial Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Huey’s memory to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Ga. 31602.

Franklin R. Music

Franklin Raymond Music, 81, of Hahira, passed away Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at his home after a lengthy illness.

He was born Feb. 12, 1938 in Waycross to the late Horace and Margaret (Chaffin) Music.

He severed in the United States Air Force. He worked with Sunshine Crane Rental and as a crane operator with Fred’s Cranes. In later years, he worked as a vendor at the Lake Park Flea Market.

He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Music, of Hahira; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Valdosta Chapel of Music Funeral Services.

A private burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery.

No formal visitation will be held.

Lorraine B. Carswell

Lorraine Belz Carswell, 85, passed away Saturday (May 18, 2019) at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center Americus after an extended illness.

She was born in St. Ansgar, Iowa, but was a long time resident of Waycross.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James P. Carswell, her parents, Walter George Belz and Marion Matilda Harrington Belz, of Davenport, Iowa, two sisters, Fern Belz Miller and Shirley Belz Shiver, three brothers, Eugene Belz Sr., Richard Belz and William Belz.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Ronald Carswell, of Waycross, Mrs. Deborah Cox (Richard), of St Petersburg, Fla., James A. Carswell (Laura), of Sterrett, Ala., and Mrs. Carol Kluball (Jeff), of Leesburg, Ga.; nine grandchildren, Morgan Carswell, Zachariah Cox, Jessica Cox, Stephen Cox, Lindsey Carswell Perara, Michele Carswell, Charles Kluball, Jeremy Kluball, and Rebecca Kluball; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

She worked as the receptionist for her husband, Dr. J.P. Carswell, for many years prior to his death and was a member of Trinty United Methodist Church and was very active with the “Pink Ladies Auxiliary” at Satilla Hospital before moving to Americus.

Visitation will be held in the chapel of Music Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. with the service by the Rev David White to follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, Magnolia Manor Nursing Center, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, Ga. 31709 or the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary (Pink Ladies), ATTN: Gift Shop, 1900 Tebeau St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

George Buddy Oglesby

George “Buddy” Oglesby, 73, of Kingsland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday (May 27, 2019) at Hospice of the Golden Isle in Brunswick.

Born in Patterson, March 10, 1946, he lived in Patterson until moving to St. Marys in 1967. He married the love of his life, JoAnn, in 1966 and they were blessed with 53 years of marriage before death parted them. He was employed by Gilman Paper Company where he gave 36 years of faithful service. He also served his country and state by enlisting in the Georgia National Guard for six years.

He was the beloved patriarch of his family and considered a source of sound advice, guidance and stability for those around him. He enjoyed the simple things of life such as drinking a good cup of coffee, eating a home cooked meal or strawberry ice cream and a Mickey D’s Apple Pie.

He liked watching TV westerns and NASCAR races, so he could pull for Fords and his favorite driver, Mark Martin, to win. He enjoyed riding around in his truck, driving his tractor and working with tools while listening to Alan Jackson. Of all the joys he experienced in life, his greatest pleasure, and true love, was his family who will dearly miss his loving presence and guidance. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Kingsland where he served his Lord and community.

He was the son of the late George “Tiny” and Peggy King Oglesby. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Oglesby.

Survivors include his beloved wife, JoAnn Oglesby, of Kingsland; three daughters, Pam Crosby (Mark), of Kingsland, Paige Barwick (Curt), of Kingsland, and Mandy Linton (Wade), of Brooklet; six sisters, Mary Shuman (Stanley), of Hoboken, Martha Broyles, of Clarkesville, Alene Eason (Sam), of Folkston, Bobbie Sue Johnson, of Washington, Dale Sikes (Chris), of Waynesville, and Peggy King (Timmy), of Blackshear; three brothers, Donald Oglesby (Angela), of Nahunta, David Oglesby (Donna), of Waycross, and Fred Oglesby (Tammy), of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Kristin Mole (Mark), Will Mimbs, Haley Bates (Buck), Ashley Crosby, Zachary Mimbs, Jared Linton, Madison Linton, Abby Crosby, Leslie Linton, Olivia Barwick and Luke Barwick; four great-children, Claire Mole, Caden Bates, Addlyn Bates and Mason George Bates along with an number of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The funeral was held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Youman’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Keith Hamilton.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jared Linton, David Oglesby, Mark Shuman, Buck Bates, Robert Johnson, Kevin Oglesby, Fred Oglesby and Jason Harris.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Hospice of Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Bishop James W. Gibbs

A celebration of life for Bishop James Willie Gibbs, 82, of Folkston, will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Bethlehem Christian Fellowship Ministry, 2925 Paxton Road, Folkston, with the church pastor, Dr. Bobby Roberson, presiding, and Apostle John L. Walden, pastor of Triumph Holiness Church in Christ, Jacksonville, Fla., offering words of comfort.

Public visitation will be held Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mt. High Holiness Church, 121 Rosa Park Road, Folkston.

The body will lie in repose Sunday at the church from 1:30 p.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery, Folkston.

He was born March 23, 1937 in Charlton County, to the late Emma Lee Moody Dee James Henry Gibbs. He received his early formal education from Charlton County Public School System and after moving to Jesup, he graduated from Wayne County Training School in 1957.

Bishop Gibbs accepted Christ as his personal Savor at the age of 12 and joined Mt. High Holiness Church in Folkston. Later in his adult life he became the pastor of Mt. High Holiness Church where he remain it pastor until his demise. H was ordained as a Bishop by the late Bishop Vandell Milton. He also served as superintend of the late Pastor Ruby D. Peterson at Corinth Holiness Church in Folkston .

He was joined in holy matrimony to Thelma Moring on Nov.r 26, 1991.This union was blessed with nine children.

He retired from Gilman Paper Company in St. Marys in 1982 after many years of service. He also worked and retired from the construction industry as a brick mason.

On Monday (June 27, 2019) God called him to his heavenly home after an illness.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two daughters, Miriam Copeland Hammond, Angela Copeland Jernigan, and a sister, Angelia Gibbs.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Thelma Moring Gibbs, of Folkston; daughters, Eula G. Wilson (Demutrius), of St. Marys, Emma Blackshear, Brittany Gibbs, James Gibbs, all of Folkston; sons, Tommy Everett (Sallie), Justin Gibbs, Danny Gibbs, all of Folkston, Charles President, of Kingsland, Errol Copeland (Letha), of Brunswick, and Richard Copeland, of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Edith Gibbs, of Atlanta; brother, John (Al) Dee (Teresa), of Brunswick; in-laws, Ann Mae Overstreet (Solomon), Barbara Manior (Sam), Sandra Hannan (Jobe), Edna Hannan, Gloria Roberson, Jimmy Moring (Ellamae), all of Folkston, Mary Williams (Jerry), of Fernandina, Fla., and Edget S. Moring (Judy), of Alma; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces, other relative and friends.

Friends are being received at the Gibbs residence, 87 Rosa Park Road, Folkston.

Loretta Head Mattox

Loretta Head Mattox, 84, of Pierce County, passed away Thursday morning (May 30, 2019) at her residence.

Born in Nahunta, Jan. 16, 1935, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. Mrs. Mattox was a homemaker, devoted wife and loving mother. She enjoyed keeping a spotless home, cooking (apple turnovers and homemade divinity), and sewing — when she was younger, but her passion was working in her yards. Beautiful flowers, trees and a manicured lawn were her pride and joy.

She also enjoyed gardening almost with as much passion as doing yardwork. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher.

She was a daughter of the late Virgie Strickland Fullard and Frank Head. She was also preceded in death by both of her sisters and a brother-in-law, Jo Love Miller and Judy and Junior Williamson.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Hyson J. “Dink” Mattox of Pierce County; three daughters and sons-in-law, Joan and Keith Booth and Maudie and Terry Allen, all of Homerville, and Susan and Ray Parker, of Pierce County; a brother-in-law, Robert Miller, of Cordele; five grandchildren, Lynn and Shawn Hulett, Jason and Kelly Booth, Shannon and Shasta Allen, Emily and Denver Arnold, and Shane and Lea Parker; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral services will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Beulah Cemetery.

John H. Kitchen Sr.

A celebration of life service for John Henry Kitchen Sr., 93, will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., with the church pastor, Bishop John A. Moss, offering words of comfort.

“Chicken Man,” as he was affectionately known, was born Jan. 24, 1926 in Telmore to the late Irene Brown and Henry Kitchen. He received his formal education from the Ware County Public School System.

He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army in the 93rd Infantry Unite (All African American Unit) during World War ll. He wore his Buffalo Soldier uniform proudly. During his time in the Army he received the World War ll victory Medal and the EAMET Service Medal. After his military service he returned home where he began his profession as a truck driver for Southeast Georgia Brick Company and Pearson and Sons Inc.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior and became a member of Church of Christ Written in Heaven in Telmore under leadership of Bishop Ernest Wesley Jr. Later in life John Henry was ministered to by his son Elder Harry Kitchen of Solid Rock Ministries in Hoboken.

On Friday (May 24, 2019) he departed this life in Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville, Fla., after an illness. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rosetta Wesley Kitchen, two sons, Joe Louis Kitchen Sr. and Ernest Wesley.

Those left to cherish his memory include seven children Elder Harry Kitchen (Mary), John Henry Kitchen Jr. (Cheryl), Ramon Kitchen, Mildred Kitchen Miles (Terry Sr.), Deborah Kitchen Johnson all of Waycross, Rosatta Kitchen of Jacksonville, Fl. and Shirley Kitchen Rogers of Philadelphia, Pa., and Leverene Hayes; He reared five children: Karen Hayes, Camille Wesley-Neloms (Lawrence), Anthony Kitchen (Marie), Michael Hayes and Mikaela Hayes; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Carletha Wesley, of Waycross; other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Kitchen residence, 1502 Walter St.

Public visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Interment will be Monday (June 3, 2019) at 2:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla. National Cemetery.

Ross Pritchett Sr.

Ross Pritchett Sr. known as “Babyface” was born March 4, 1962, in Homerville, to Roscoe Prichett and Dorothy Purnell Moore. He was reared in Waycross where he was educated in the Waycross Public School System.

Later in life he moved to McIntyre, and it was there he met Tracie Stevens. On Nov. 15, 1991, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Tracie for 24 years.

He loved fishing, eating breakfast, lunch and supper, and considered to be a jack of all trades. He loved his family and spending time with them and was the life of the party.

On Saturday (May 25, 2019) as the Lord was calling the roll in the afternoon, He called Ross name and he answered at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe Prichett Sr., and Dorothy Moore, and two brothers, Jimmy and Wayne Moore.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories to his wife, Tracie Prichett; seven children, Cassandra Prichett, Quandra Prichett, Camillia (Christopher) Doomes, Courtney Yawn, Joshua Yawn, Shanice Prichett and Ross Prichett Jr., 24 grandchildren; eight sisters, Debbie Moore, Pastor Kathy Pierce, Sandra (Tony) McKelvin, Priscilla McDaniel, Katrena Prichett, Rachelle Prichett, Nella Prichett and Diane Prichett; two brothers, Roscoe Prichett Jr., and Richard Williams; two uncles, David (Gloria) Clark and Wilbur (Osie) Clark; two aunts, Martha Hawkins and Shirley Clark; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends are being received at the home of his sister, Debbie Moore, 812 Morton Ave., Waycross.

The cortège will assemble at the residence of his sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Tony McKelvin, 3901 Golfview Drive, Waycross, at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware St., Blackshear. His sister, Kathy Pierce, pastor of Faithworks COGIC, Waycross, will deliver words of comfort.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

