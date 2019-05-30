May 30, 2019

John H. Kitchen Sr.

A celebration of life service for John Henry Kitchen Sr., 93, will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., with the church pastor, Bishop John A. Moss, offering words of comfort.

Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Interment will be Monday (June 3, 2019) at 2:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla. National Cemetery.

“Chicken Man,” as he was affectionately known, was born Jan. 24, 1926 in Telmore to the late Irene Robinson and Henry Kitchen. He received his formal education from the Ware County Public School System.

He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army in the 93rd Infantry Unit (All African American Unit) during World War II. He wore his Buffalo Soldier uniform proudly. During his time in the Army he received the World War II victory Medal and the EAMET Service Medal. After his military service he returned home where he began his profession as a truck driver for Southeast Georgia Brick Company and Pearson and Sons Inc.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior and became a member of Church of Christ Written in Heaven in Telmore under leadership of Bishop Ernest Wesley Jr. Later in life he was ministered to by his son Elder Harry Kitchen, of Solid Rock Ministries in Hoboken.

On Friday (May 24, 2019), he departed this life in Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville, Fla. after an illness. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rosetta Wesley Kitchen, two sons, Joe Louis Kitchen Sr. and Ernest Wesley.

Those left to cherish his memory include seven children, Elder Harry Kitchen (Mary), John Henry Kitchen Jr. (Cheryl), Ramon Kitchen, Mildred Kitchen Miles (Terry Sr.), Deborah Kitchen Johnson, all of Waycross, Rosa Kitchen, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Shirley Kitchen Rogers, of Philadelphia, Pa.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Kitchen residence, 1502 Walter St.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Latanya ‘Nicole’ Mack

“Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.”

It is with a sorrowful heart that Harrington Family Funeral Services announces the passing of Latanya Ross Mack, 37, of Waycross, on Sunday evening (May 26, 2019) after an illness.

She was born March 7, 1982, to Sebrena Faulk Ross and the late Pete Ross.

Latanya, affectionately called “Nicole,” grew up in Waycross and attended Waycross and Ware County public school system. She attended Family Worship Center under the leadership of Pastor Rod Swinson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Pete Ross, and a son, Malik Mack.

She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Sebrena Ross, of Waycross; two sisters, Vanessa Ross Dubose and Shannon Ross, both of Waycross; one niece, Zaniyah Ross, of Waycross; one nephew, Darius Ross, of Waycross; special friend, Taruris Harris, of Waycross; a host of sorrowing aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Family Worship Center, 631 Izlar St., where Pastor Rod Swinson, is the pastor.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 11 a.m. until the service hour.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Richard ‘Wanky’ Austile

“It’s the circle of life, and it moves us all, through despair and hope, through faith and love, till we find our place, on the path unwinding.”

It is with deep regret that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the death of Richard “Wanky” Austile, 48, of Waycross. He transitioned from this walk of life on Sunday (May 26, 2019).

He was born Aug. 17, 1970, to the late Smith James and Missionary Louise Reed Austile.

He was a graduate of Waycross High School, class of 1988.” There he excelled as a talented football player. “Go BULLDOGS!”

After graduation, his career in salesmanship afforded him the opportunity to be creative and innovative in many money-making ideas.

After years of entrepreneurship, he began another career in auto-detailing. Three years at “King Kia,” his skills truly made him a “king” with the “Midas” touch!

That “touch” eventually led him to the kitchen of Captain Joe’s Seafood Restaurant. For the past 14 years, his famous recipe dishes were always requested. He prepared each one with love and affection.

His friendly smile, his warm personality, his love for his family, illuminated everyone around him.

Our lives will be forever enriched because of his presence, his love, his devotion and his dedication.

“Wanky,” we will see you on “the other side!”

He leaves to celebrate his life, two sisters, Barbara Mckie and Patricia Austile; four brothers, Alfosia (Miyo), John Henry (Robin), Anthony, Jessie James (Althea); three stepbrothers, Ronald, Donald, Robert; two uncles, Ulysses Reed, Julius (Sandra); one aunt, Mary Elizabeth Sampson; one god-father, Leonard Burse (Era); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, several of which were reared in the household with him as brother or sister. He was truly loved by them.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., where Pastor Eric Horne is the pastor.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Charles Rawls

II Corinthians 5:1 — “For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle we dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.”

It is with a sorrowful heart that Harrington Family Funeral Services announces the passing of Charles Rawls, 72, of Waycross.

He transitioned from this walk of life on Friday (May 24, 2019).

“Time”

A writer once said:

“I am a flower quickly fading

Here today and gone tomorrow

A wave tossed in the ocean

A vapor in the wind

Still, you hear me when I’m calling

Lord, you catch me when I’m falling

And you’ve told me who I am

I am yours, I am yours, and it is so Charles Rawls is the Lords.”

The celebration of life including a public viewing will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home to honor the life of Charles Rawls.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Hermon Cleo Padgett

Hermon Cleo Padgett, 73, passed away Tuesday (May 28, 2019) at his residence following a short illness.

He was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Holmes County, Fla., to the late Reo Padgett and Lois Whitehead Padgett. He was a self-employed truck driver.

Survivors are his wife, Ruthy Williams Padgett, Homerville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dean and Denice Padgett, Mexico Beach, Fla., and Darel and Samantha Padgett, Homerville; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane and Carthell Walsingham, Warsaw, Fla., Versie and Larry Curry, Bonifay, Fla., June and Danny Burges and Pauline Padgett, both of Defuniak Springs, Fla., and Carrie Padgett, Dothan, Ala.; one brother and sister-in-law, Reo and Doris Padgett, Bonifay, Fla.; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Homerville Free Will Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Pine Forest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Violet E. Petty

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Miss Violet Everlove Petty, 47, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Pastor Joe Chancey and Elder Jason Deal. Also speaking were Trevor Murray and Violet’s brother, John Petty.

Interment was in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.