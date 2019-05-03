May 3, 2019

Michelle Delk

Michelle Delk, 46, died Wednesday (May 1, 2019) at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born in Jacksonville, Fla., and resided in Ware County most of her life. She was formerly employed with CSX Transportation and Moran Environmental.

She was a member of Remnant Church where she worked in the nursery and taught children’s church.

She is survived by her husband, David Delk, of Waycross; three children, Christian Elaine Lee, of Waycross, Lawton Delk, of Waycross, and Michael Propes, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Rylee Propes and Landon Eli Franklin; her parents, Mitchell Dwight Lee and Frances Elaine Lamb Lee, of Waycross; two sisters, Marie Smith, of Waycross, and Pam Manning (Jason), of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Remnant Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Kellie Landoll

The funeral for Mary Kellie Lawhorne Landoll, 57, was held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Officiating were Bishop Scott Mathis, Dale McCullers and Cliff Knowlton.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery in Pierce County.

Active pallbearers were Brady Knowlton, Dean Dahlem, Cliff Knowlton, Jason Knowlton, Jeff Knowlton and Cotton Lawhorne.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.