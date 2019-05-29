May 29, 2019

John ‘Buddy’ Oglesby

BRUNSWICK — John George “Buddy” Oglesby, 73, of Kingsland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday (May 27, 2019) at Hospice of the Golden Isle in Brunswick.

Born in Patterson March 10, 1946, he lived in Patterson until moving to St. Marys in 1967. He married the love of his life, JoAnn, in 1966 and they were blessed with 53 years of marriage before death parted them.

He was employed by Gilman Paper Company where he gave 36 years of faithful service. He also served his country and state by enlisting in the Georgia National Guard for six years.

He was the beloved patriarch of his family and considered a source of sound advice, guidance and stability for those around him. He enjoyed the simple things of life such as drinking a good cup of coffee, eating a home cooked meal or strawberry ice cream and a Mickey D’s Apple Pie. He liked watching TV westerns and NASCAR races so he could pull for Fords and his favorite driver, Mark Martin, to win. He enjoyed riding around in his truck, driving his tractor and working with tools while listening to Alan Jackson.

Of all the joys he experienced in life, Mr. Oglesby’s greatest pleasure and true love was his family who will dearly miss his loving presence and guidance.

He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Kingsland where he served his Lord and community.

He was the son of the late George “Tiny” and Peggy King Oglesby. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Oglesby.

Survivors include his beloved wife, JoAnn Oglesby of Kingsland; three daughters, Pam Crosby (Mark) of Kingsland, Paige Barwick (Curt) of Kingsland and Mandy Linton (Wade) of Brooklet; six sisters, Mary Shuman (Stanley) of Hoboken, Martha Broyles of Clarkesville, Alene Eason (Sam) of Folkston, Bobbie Sue Johnson of Washington, Ga., Dale Sikes (Chris) of Waynesville, and Peggy King (Timmy) of Blackshear; three brothers, Donald Oglesby (Angela) of Nahunta, David Oglesby (Donna) of Waycross and Fred Oglesby (Tammy) of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Kristin Mole (Mark), Will Mimbs, Haley Bates (Buck), Ashley Crosby, Zachary Mimbs, Jared Linton, Madison Linton, Abby Crosby, Leslie Linton, Olivia Barwick and Luke Barwick; four great-grandchildren, Claire Mole, Caden Bates, Addlyn Bates, and Mason George Bates along with an number of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Oglesby will be held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Youman’s Chapel Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Hospice of Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Ronald B. Clements

BRUNSWICK — Ronald Bartlett Clements, 71, of Brunswick, died Tuesday (June 5, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick after a brief illness.

He was born October 23, 1946 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to David and Margaret Jo Ussery Clements.

He was a 1964 graduate of Waycross High School and attended the Waycross Off-Campus Center and Valdosta State College.

Clements joined the U.S. Army in 1967. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was assigned to the 714th and the 172nd Preventive Medical Units at Fort Bragg. He was deployed to Vietnam with the 172nd Preventive Medicine Field Service Unit and stationed at An Khe and Qui Nhon.

After retirement from retail sales, he was active in the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He served as Lt. Commander of the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp 485 of Brunswick.

Clements was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his son, Ronald Bartlett Clements Jr., Waycross; his daughter, Lee Elizabeth Clements Lewis (Russell R.), Cadiz, Kentucky; sisters Jo Clements Saye (Jake L. Jr.), Charlotte, North Carolina and Olivia Clements Brasington (James E.), Waycross; grandchildren Andrew Simon Barham, Collene May Lewis, and Olivia Rae Lewis; nieces Shannon Lee Saye, Buff Brasington Visicaro, and Anna Olivia Brasington; nephew David Benjamin Herren Saye (Robyn M.)

A memorial service will be held Saturday (June 1, 2019) at 3 p.m. in the Trinity United Methodist Church Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family requests that members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans serve as honorary pallbearers and should be at the church by 2:45 p.m.

Latanya Mack

It is with a sorrowful heart that Harrington Family Funeral Services announces the passing of Ms. Latanya Mack, 37, of Waycross, who passed away Sunday evening (May 26, 2019) at her residence after an illness. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Richard Austile

It is with deep regret that the staff and management of Harrington Family Funeral Service announce the death of Mr. Richard “Wanky” Austile, 68, of Waycross.

He transitioned from this walk of life on Sunday (May 26, 2019).

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Charles Rawls

It is with a sorrowful heart that Harrington Family Funeral Services announces the passing of Mr. Charles Rawls, 72, of Waycross.

He transitioned from this walk of life on Friday (May 24, 2019).

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Lorraine J. Pellicer

A memorial service for Mrs. Lorraine J. Pellicer was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lamar Music officiating.

Inurnment followed in Camp Branch Providence Cemetery in Manor.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.