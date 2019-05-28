May 28, 2019

John H. Kitchen Sr.

John Henry Kitchen Sr., 93, died Friday afternoon (May 24, 2019) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Kitchen home, 1502 Walter St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Bishop James Gibbs

Bishop James Gibbs, 82, of Folkston, died Monday morning (May 27, 2019) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside, Jacksonville, Fla., after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Gibbs residence, 87 Rosa Park Road, Folkston.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

George Oglesby

BRUNSWICK — George “Buddy” Oglesby, 77, of Kingsland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday (May 27, 2019) at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Shirley Woodard

HOBOKEN — Shirley Mary-Clare Woodard, 18, of Hoboken, passed away Saturday afternoon (May 25, 2019) at Memorial Health University in Savannah after an extended illness.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., her parents are A.W. “Dub” Woodard Jr., of Waycross, and Tammy Marie Spradley Woodard, of Hoboken.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Roger Williams, and her paternal grandmother, Shirley Woodard.

Mary-Clare attended Effingham County High School and was a member of Kingdom Living Empowerment Ministry. She loved her dog, being outside, going to church and listening to music.

She is survived by her father, A.W. “Dub” Woodard, of Waycross; her mother and step-father, Tammy and Jim Woodard, of Hoboken; five sisters, Jenna Woodard, of Jesup, Mollie Woodard, of Valdosta, her triplet sisters, Emily Woodard, of Hoboken, and Jessica Woodard, of Waycross, and Cammy Woodard, of Hoboken; a brother, Mitch Woodard, of Hoboken; maternal grandparents, Iris Marie Williams, of Waycross, and Wayne and Merlene Spradley, of Blackshear; paternal grandfather, A.W. Woodard, of Waycross; her caregivers, Bessie and Willie Adams, of Newington, Ga.; her nanny, Rachel Littlejohn (Thomas); special friend, Lillian McDaniels; several cousins and other relatives; her aunt, Angela W. Pitts (Rickey), of Waycross.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with Apostle Dr. Melanie Sheppard officiating.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Margaret Teston Lee

MANOR — Margaret Aline Teston Lee, 88, passed away Sunday (May 26, 2019) in the Satilla Hospice House, Waycross, following a brief illness.

She was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Clinch County, to the late Clarence Teston and Maybel Bennett Teston. She was the first employee of Empire Banking Company and worked there for 45 years before moving to Farmers and Merchants Bank where she was a customer service representative. She started the bank trips and was a past member of the Banking Association.

She was a member of New Pine Grove Church where she served as treasurer and member of the WMU. She was also known for her nine-day pickles and her homemade jelly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Dewey Lee, two sisters, Rita Carter and Sarah Griffis, and one brother: Edward Teston.

Survivors are two sons and daughters-in-law, Billy and Sharon Lee and Jack and Bonnee Lee, all of Manor; one sister, Glenda Pope, Kirtland, N.M.; one brother-in-law, Wendell Carter, Lake Sinclair; four grandchildren, John Jackson (Jenny) Lee, St. Simons, Ashlee Wynn Lee (fiancé, Byron Stalvey), Manor, Pepsee (Tye) Tyson, Dublin, William Dewey (Jenifer) Lee III, Jacksonville, Fla.; 13 great-grandchildren, Taylor Crawford, Lili Henderson, Gabi Henderson, Wynn Lee, Whalen Lee, Layla Tanner, Lyla Tanner, Chatham Tyson, Elleigh Tyson, Ashlynn Stalvey, Byron Stalvey, Hannah Tanner, Haley Tanner; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at New Pine Grove Church.

Interment will be in Camp Branch Providence Cemetery, Manor.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Violet Everlove Petty

Miss Violet Everlove Petty, 47, of Blackshear, passed away early Saturday morning (May 25, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Waycross, Aug. 11, 1971, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was a 1990 graduate of the former Liberty Christian Academy in Blackshear and worked as a sitter as well as being a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, reading, watching soap operas and games shows, shopping and hairstyling. She attended First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

She was the daughter of the late Gene Arthur and Sarah Cathleen Winouski Petty. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Marcus Alexander Petty, several aunts and uncles, Mary Alice and Harry Strickland, Thomas Petty, and Walter and Flora Petty.

Survivors include her brother and caregiver, John Petty, of Blackshear; aunts and uncles, Joe and Patsy Dowling, of Evans, Norman and Jean Cover, of Waycross, Kline and Linda Petty, of Valdosta, Sada Petty, of Baxley, and Jim and Ann Petty, Ruby and Everette Sikes, Rodney Petty and Clayton Petty, all of Folkston; numerous cousins and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home chapel one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Watkins Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Jerry Watkins Dixon, 63, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Officiating was Dr. Bill Young. Also speaking were Zach Lee – family tribute, Mayor Kevin Grissom – city tribute, and Troy Mattox – friend tribute.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Scott Williamson, Keith Ambrose, Adam Mulkey, Dan Strickland, Joe Brice, Adam Dixon and Austin Dixon.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Blackshear City Council and City Hall employees, the Blackshear Police Department and the Blackshear Fire Department.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Bailey Shae Baldwin

A funeral for Miss Bailey Shae Baldwin, 12, of Blackshear, took place Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Blackshear with Dr. Bill Young and the Rev. Rodney Thrift officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Wayne Music, Shawn Spates, Holt Spates, Chad Bunch, Shane Barnes, Harold Walker, Eric Waters and Eric Sweat.

Burial followed in the Telmore Cemetery in Waycross.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Marcella Altman Sindad

A funeral for Marcella C. Altman Sindad was held Monday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. T.F. Yawn officiating.

Burial followed in Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery in Appling County.

Pallbearers were Tony Alvarez, Carrol Carter Jr., Jamie Dixon, Joe Dixon, Kelly Dowling, Brian Lee, Jeff Smith and Kevin Zeigler.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Thelma Inez Hill

PATTERSON — The funeral for Thelma Inez Harris Hill, 99, was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Laura Chapel Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Daniel Harris and the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were her grandsons, Kevin Hill, Jason Hill, Paul Hall, Scott Hill, Blane Hill, Alvin Hall and Kevin Allen.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.