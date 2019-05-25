May 25, 2019

Mother Bettie Wilson

John 14:3 — “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”

It is with a sorrowful heart that Harrington Family Funeral Services announces the passing of Mother Bettie Wilson, 80, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday evening (May 21, 2019) at her residence after an illness.

Bettie Dorris Pearson was born on May 7, 1939, to the late Cornelius and Leola Pearson.

She graduated from Jamaica High School with her high school diploma in 1958. She attended New York University and graduated with an associates degree in liberal studies in 1990. In 1992 she enrolled in Okefenokee Technical College where she received her License in Practical Nursing (LPN). She worked for the city of Waycross where she retired in 2004.

In 1954, while attending the Church of Christ Written in Heaven in New York, she met and wedded in holy matrimony William A. Wilson. To this union, they begat six children.

While living in New York from 1958 until 1989 she attended two ministries. While attending the New Zion Church of God she accepted her call to the ministry and received her minister’s license under the Shepardship of Dr. Theodore Randolph.

When she returned to Waycross, she heard the voice of God’s direction and she became a member of Victory Temple where Bishop Albert Bussey Jr. is founder and pastor. She loved Victory Temple and worked diligently in many capacities but her greatest joy was being the General Mother of the Victory Bible Believers Fellowship, Inc.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mozelle Jones, and one brother, Major Pearson.

Mother Wilson leaves to mourn her husband of 60 years, William A. Wilson Jr.; two sisters, Leila Sanders, of Winterville, N.C., Patricia Brumsfield, of Syracuse, N.Y.; one brother, Peter Pearson, of Syracuse, N.Y.; six children, Pastor Steve (Lourdes) Wilson, of the Philippines; Pastor Darrell (Fredia) Wilson, of West Hempstead, N.Y., Minister Genise Johnson, of Tifton, Elder Sharon Wilson, of Waycross, Marinda (Cornelius) Riley, of McDonough, and Minister Davina Wilson, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Jacqueline (Prophet Lamar) Mitchell, of Tifton, Shantay Wilson, of Headland, Ala. Justin Johnson, of FT. Drum, N.Y., Javan (Jasmine) Johnson, of Valdosta, Darius Wilson, of West Hempstead, N.Y., Justine Riley, Ms. Pearl and Mr. Tibbs, of McDonough; five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and god-children.

The celebration of life service will be held this morning at 11 o’clock at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John A. Moss is the pastor.

Words of comfort will be offered by Bishop Albert Bussey Jr.

Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 o’clock this morning until the service hour.

Friends are also being received at the Wilson residence, 507 Preston St.

Lorraine J. Pellicer

Lorraine J. Pellicer, 84, died Monday night (May 20, 2019) at Excel Care Center in Tampa, Fla., after an extended illness.

She was born in Pine Island, N.Y., to the late Karl Johnson and Loretta Kwintkowski Johnson. She was formerly employed at the Cap and Shoe Factory and Ace Rubber Company as a sewer. She was a member of Astoria Baptist Church in Waycross.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Pellicer, and a son, Robert Aldridge.

Survivors include three children, Cynthia Caulk, of Tampa, Fla., Laurie Kutzman, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Craig Aldridge, of Georgia; one brother, Karl Johnson Jr., of Pine Island, N.Y.; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at at Camp Branch Providence Cemetery in Manor where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Marcella Carter Sindad

Marcella Carter Altman Sindad, 88, died in Titusville, Fla., on Friday (May 24, 2019) after a long battle with dementia.

She was born March 22, 1931, in Alma, to Elbert and Addie Carter. She married Sherman Altman in 1947 and they lived in Waycross. Eventually they relocated to Titusville, Fla., where her husband worked for the space program.

Upon Sherman’s passing, she moved to Winter Park, Fla., where she worked for Gooding’s supermarket. After the passing of her second husband, Jim Sindad, she moved back to Waycross. In 2012, she moved to Florida so that her sons could assist with her care.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Benny Carter, Eunice Carter Manning, William Carroll Carter and Betty Carter Dowling.

Survivors include her sister, Patsy; sons, Ronnie Altman (Patti), Titusville, Fla., and Greg Altman (Martha), Orlando, Fla.; her grandchildren, Brandi Ventre, Brandon Altman (Abra), Kelli Altman (Tony), Brandi Smith (Jeff), Libby Lee (Brian), Ashley Altman and Tim Grady; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel, 1503 Tebeau St., Waycross.

Burial will follow at Zoar Baptist Cemetery in Appling County.

The family will receive friends 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Caroline Melody Mero

Caroline Melody Mero died Saturday (May 18, 2019) in Alpharetta.

She was born Jan. 21, 2019, and returned to heaven on Saturday (May 18, 2019) after a short stay with her loving family.

She was loved and happy every moment of her every day. She brought joy to all around her with her beautiful smile and giggle.

This sweetie pie girl will be loved and remembered each day of forever by everyone who knew her, but most especially by her mommy, daddy and sissy.

Survivors include her parents, Thomas Michael and Courtney Mero; sister, Charlotte Mero; great-grandmother, Mrs. Lamar (Hilda) Dixon, great-grandparents, Larry and Susan Cowart, grandparents, Larry and Cyndie Dixon and Melody Christie; aunts, Carlie Dixon Eich (Jordan) and Whitney Mero; uncles, Caleb Dixon (Logann) and Paul Mero (Sallie); and many aunts and uncles that Caroline chose.

A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Ga.

The family will receive friends 1 until 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Thelma Harris Hill

BLACKSHEAR — Thelma Inez Harris Hill, 99, of Blackshear, passed away Friday morning (May 24, 2019) at Harborview of Pierce County.

Born in Screven on Jan. 25, 1920, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a homemaker who invested her all into her family as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved aunt.

She was a wonderful cook who liked to crochet and loved to read her Bible — which she did all the time. She had many joys in life but her greatest love was always her family, who will miss her dearly. She was a faithful member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church where she was a member of the Ladies Sunday School Class.

She was a daughter of the late William Hartridge and Mary Elizabeth Kimbrell Harris. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Emmitt Hill, and a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Donna Sue Hill.

Survivors include her daughter, Sue (Paul) Hall, of Patterson; sons, Jimmy (Shirley) Hill, of Waycross, Larry (Linda) Hill and Randy (Debbie) Hill, all of Patterson; a brother, Dewey Harris, of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Tina (Kevin) Allen, Kevin (Kay) Hill, Jason (Brenda) Hill, Paul (Tammie) Hall, Scott (Gray) Hill, Dana (Alvin) Hall, Shannon Hill, Blane (Brandi) Hill and Brenna Hill; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The funeral service will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Laura Chapel Baptist Church.

The family will have a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

