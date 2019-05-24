May 24, 2019

James N. Strickland

James “Jim” Nelson Strickland, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday (May 21, 2019).

Born Sept. 12, 1933 in Blackshear, he lived most of his 85 years in Huntsville, Ala., but always kept his cherished Blackshear home in his heart.

He graduated from Blackshear High School in 1952. He graduated from Brewton-Parker Junior College in 1954. While at Brewton-Parker, he met his dearest wife, Margaret Peterson, and he lettered in basketball and baseball. He went on to Auburn University (known then as Alabama Polytechnic Institute) and graduated in 1957 with a bachelor of aerospace engineering.

He had a distinguished 34-year career at NASA, beginning in 1963. He held responsible positions in the Saturn/Apollo, Skylab and Space Shuttle project offices, culminating as director of Systems Analysis and Integration Lab. He received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal in 1974 and 1981.

Alongside his work life, he freely gave of his time, volunteering at Trinity and Owens Cross Roads United Methodist Churches, as Scout Leader of B.S.A., and YMCA basketball coach.

After retiring from NASA in 1997, he enjoyed country living at the base of Green Mountain, spending time with his grandchildren and travels by train.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret P. Strickland; his children, Tina Worcester, Melanie Hack (husband, Armin), Jim Strickland Jr. (wife, Glenda Gillaspy), of Blacksburg, Va., Lisa Prendergast (husband, Maurice); eight grandchildren, Will Worcester (wife, Lori), Lesley Worcester, Isaac VanDiest, Theo VanDiest, Gabriel Hack, Juliana Hack, Emma Strickland, Kate Strickland; and three great-grandchildren, Mya-Marie Tipton, Macon and Campbell Worcester.

Visitation will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Owens Cross Roads United Methodist Church, with a celebration of life following at the church at 5 p.m.

In his memory, donations to Alabama Public Television, Alabama Rivers Alliance or the National Children’s Advocacy Center would support the passions that he held throughout his life.

Arrangements are with Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville, Ala.

Sympath may be expressed at www.laughlinservice.com

Bailey Shae Baldwin

A funeral for Miss Bailey Shae Baldwin, 12, of Blackshear, who passed away peacefully Saturday morning (May 18, 2019) at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla., on the fifth anniversary of her heart transplant, will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Visitation for the family will take place Saturday evening from 6 until 9 l’clock at First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Burial will follow in the Telmore Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her sister, Harley.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Sweat

Timothy Oren Sweat

Timothy Oren Sweat, 42, of Waycross died Monday (May 22, 2019) in Atkinson County suddenly.

He was born in Gainesville, Fla., to Leon Harley Sweat Jr. and Zelda Mae Thomas but resided in Russell Springs, Ky., for the past 11 years. He loved the Florida Gators and his cat Spud, but not as much as he loved his grandchildren. He was affectionately known as PaPa, he enjoyed fishing and spending time on the Satilla River.

He is survived by his wife, Sally-Anne Crilly-Sweat, of Campbellsville, Ky.; four children, Kirsty-Anne Crilly-Sweat (Charles Edward Brooks III), of Blackshear, Joey Sweat (Macy Rose), of Fall River, Mass., Emmy-Lou Bahn (Jonathan), of Campbellsville, Ky., Shannon Crilly. of Australia; five grandchildren, Henry Martinez, Liam Martinez, Nolan Bahn, Amaya Bahn, Ares Sweat; his mother, Zelda Mae Thomas. of Waycross; his father, Leon Harley Sweat Jr., of Waycross; a sister, Linda Marie Vasquez (Martin), of Russell Springs, Ky.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mother Bettie Wilson

John 14:3 — “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”

It is with a sorrowful heart that Harrington Family Funeral Services announces the passing of Mother Bettie Wilson, 80, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday evening (May 21, 2019) at her residence after an illness.

Bettie Dorris Pearson was born on May 7, 1939, to Cornelius and Leola Pearson.

She graduated from Jamaica High School with her high school diploma in 1958. She attended New York University and graduated with an Associates Degree in Liberal Studies in 1990.

In 1992 she enrolled in Okefenokee Technical College where she received her License in Practical Nursing (LPN). She worked for the city of Waycross where she retired in 2004.

In 1954 while attending the Church of Christ Written in Heaven in New York, she met and wedded in holy matrimony William A. Wilson. To this union, they begat 6 children.

While living in New York from 1958-1989 she attended two ministries. While attending the New Zion Church of God she accepted her call to the ministry and received her minister’s license under the Shepard ship of Dr. Theodore Randolph.

When she returned to Waycross, she heard the voice of God’s direction and she became a member of Victory Temple where Bishop Albert Bussey Jr. is founder and Pastor. She loved Victory Temple and worked diligently in many capacities but her greatest joy was being the General Mother of the Victory Bible Believers Fellowship, Inc.

Mother Wilson leaves to mourn her husband of 61 years, Willam A. Wilson Jr.; two sisters, Leila Sanders, of Winterville, N.C., Patricia Brumsfield, of Syracuse, N.Y.; one brother, Peter Pearson, of Syracuse, N.Y.; six children, Pastor Steve (Lourdes) Wilson, Phillippines, Pastor Darrell (Fredia) Wilson, West Hempstead, N.Y., Minister Genise Johnson, Tifton, Elder Sharon Wilson, Waycross, Marinda (Cornelius) Riley, McDonough, Minister Davina Wilson, Waycross; six grandchildren, Jacqueline (Prophet Lamar) Mitchell, Tifton, Shantay Wilson, Headland, Ala., Justin Johnson, Ft. Drum, N.Y., Javan (Jasmine) Johnson, Valdosta, Darius Wilson, West Hempstead, N.Y., Justine Riley, Ms. Pearl and Mr. Tibbs, McDonough; five great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews and god-children.

The celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John A. Moss is the pastor.

Words of comfort will be offered by Bishop Albert Bussey Jr.

Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

Public viewing will be held today and at the Harrington Family Chapel through 4 p.m. The family will also receive friends today from 5 until 7 p.m. at Victory Temple Bible Believers Church, 319 W Blackshear Ave., where Bishop Albert Bussey Jr. is the pastor.

Friends are being received at the Wilson residence, 507 Preston St.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Naomi J. White

A celebration of life service for Deaconess Naomi Jean White, of Folkston, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 18 Mt. Carmel St., Folkston with the church pastor, the Rev. Antwon Nixon, presiding, and the Rev. Juance Wilson offering words of comfort.

She was born June 14, 1945 in Folkston to Alexander Dasher Sr. and Naomi Hayes. She received her earlier formal education from Charlton County Public School System and received her high school diploma from Thomson High School in Pennsylvania.

“Jean,” as she was affectionately known, was joined in holy matrimony to the love her life, William H. White, on Sept. 29, 2967. This union was blessed with four children whom she loved dearly.

She accepted Christ into her life as an early age and joined Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. H.L. Baker, where she served as president of the Deaconess Board for many years.

She was a zealous member of the Masonic Order and served in the following capacities: Past Worthy Matron and life member of Crescent Chapter No. 64 of the Eastern Star, Jurisdiction of Georgia; Past Loyal Ruler of William West Assembly No. 302 Order of the Golden Circle, Orient of Georgia; Past State Grand Associate Loyal Lady Ruler of the Georgia State Grand Assembly, Order of the Golden Circle, Orient of Georgia; Past Commandress of Amman Court No. 195 Daughters of Isis; also served two separate terms as deputy for Oasis of Darien, Desert of Georgia; Treasurer of Brunswick District No. 7 Order of the Eastern Star, Youth Director of Laura L. Jones No. 124 Youth Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.

She was employed at King and Prince Seafood in Brunswick until she retired in 2010.

On Sunday (May 19, 2019) the Lord saw fit to call her to her heavenly home as he whispered “Job well done my faithful servant.” She was preceded in death by her father, Alexander Dasher Sr., a daughter, Velda Nicholas, siblings, Patricia Hayes, Eve Ryals, Betty L. Martin and Danny Dasher Sr.

She was an amazing and phenomenal wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend as well as a Christian. She will be truly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include a loving mother, Naomi Hayes; a devoted husband, William H. White, both of Folkston; two sons, Nivelle White, of Palatka, Fla., Malcolm Dasher (Teea), of Jacksonville, Fla.; a daughter, Alexandrea Brown (Nathan), of Folkston; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Alexander Dasher Jr. (Earnestine), of Baxley, Willie Lee Dasher (Stephanie), of Savannah, Henry Lee dasher (Lucille), of Waycross; two sisters, Joyce Houston (Joseph), of Folkston, Jeanette Jones (Isaiah), of Baxley; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Robinson, Shirley Nelson, Sara Taylor, all of Charleston, S.C.; four women who were like sisters, Rose Lee Blount, Celia Maynor, Dorothy Nixon, all of Folkston, Bernice J. Grant, of Darien; her god-mother, Estelle German, of Folkston; three god-daughters, Dale Walker, Deborah Young and Sylvia Everett, all of Folkston; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relative and friends,

Friends are being received at her son-in-law and daughter, Nathan and Alexandrea Brown, 91 Scott Road, Folkston.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Memorial cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home, Waycross.

Lorraine B. Carswell

Lorraine Belz Carswell, 85, passed away Saturday (May 18, 2019) at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center Americus after an extended illness.

She was born in St. Ansgar, Iowa, but was a long time resident of Waycross.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James P. Carswell, her parents, Walter George Belz and Marion Matilda Harrington Belz, of Davenport, Iowa, two sisters, Fern Belz Miller and Shirley Belz Shiver, three brothers, Eugene Belz Sr., Richard Belz and William Belz.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Ronald Carswell, of Waycross, Mrs. Deborah Cox (Richard), of St Petersburg, Fla., James A. Carswell (Laura), of Sterrett, Ala., and Mrs. Carol Kluball (Jeff), of Leesburg, Ga.; nine grandchildren, Morgan Carswell, Zachariah Cox, Jessica Cox, Stephen Cox, Lindsey Carswell Perara, Michele Carswell, Charles Kluball, Jeremy Kluball, and Rebecca Kluball; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

She worked as the receptionist for her husband, Dr. J.P. Carswell, for many years prior to his death and was a member of Trinty United Methodist Church and was very active with the “Pink Ladies Auxiliary” at Satilla Hospital before moving to Americus.

Visitation will be held in the chapel of Music Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. with the service by the Rev David White to follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, Magnolia Manor Nursing Center, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, Ga. 31709 or the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary (Pink Ladies), ATTN: Gift Shop, 1900 Tebeau St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at ww.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Walter DeVane

James Walter “Jimmy” DeVane was born Aug. 13, 1925 in Jennings, Fla., at the Bradshaw home, the home of his maternal grandparents.

On Wednesday (May 22, 2019) he left this world from this same home which had been his residence since 1948. Through God’s mercy and blessings, his 93 years of life were abundantly filled with a loving wife, honorable military service, a successful career, lengthy retirement and the joy of his heart, his family.

He grew up in several small South Georgia towns where his father worked hard to make ends meet during difficult economic times. He later returned to Jennings where he completed grades 9-11. At age 17 in July of 1943, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving in Okinawa during World War II. He completed high school graduation requirements while in the Navy and received his diploma from the Armed Forces Institute.

Following his military service, he continued his education at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the University of Florida receiving a bachelor of science degree in agricultural science and a master’s degree in education. His first job was veteran on the farm instructor, then vocational agriculture teacher in Blountstown High School, and Jennings High School. He later became principal of Jennings High School, principal of Jasper Elementary and served as Hamilton County superintendent of Schools for eight years.

His interest in agriculture and young people was evident in his dedication to sponsoring the Jennings High School Future Farmers of America and his long membership in the Florida Farm Bureau. His favorite past times were riding his tractor around his small farm, growing sugar cane and annually making cane syrup for family and friends.

In 1948, Jimmy and Dorothy “Dot” Pafford were married and shared 71 happy years together serving each other. They created a Godly home environment in which they raised and nurtured three children, Jim, Mike and Dee Dee, and in later years bathed in love six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was blessed with an active and extended retirement. He and Dot enjoyed numerous agriculture focused tours of the Southeast, being active in community organization and events, attending church and denominational activities and the joy of days and nights spent at family gatherings.

Woodworking was a talent through which he gifted many family members with handmade furniture, picture frames and wood carvings.

He was a member of Bethel Primitive Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for more than 70 years. He lived contently with the blessed assurance of the sovereign grace of our Sovereign God.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leroy M. and Ruby Bradshaw DeVane, a sister, Ada DeVane Rodgers, and a brother, Max DeVane.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Pafford DeVane, of Jennings, Fla.; his two sons, Jim DeVane (Mary), of Madison, Ga., and Mike DeVane, of Waycross; his daughter, Dee Dee DeVane Phillips (Donnie), of Middleburg, Fla.; his brother, J. Fred DeVane (Dot), of Dowling Park, Fla.; his sister, Ruth DeVane Farr (Edward). of Albany; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The DeVane family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1500 Plum St. (Hwy 41) Jennings, Fla., 32053.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Progressive Primitive Baptist Archives, 8 South Zetterower Ave., Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

Harry T. Reid Funeral Home in Jasper, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.

Caroline Melody Mero

Caroline Melody Mero, of Alpharetta, returned to Heaven on Saturday (May 18, 2019) after a short stay with her loving family.

She was loved and happy every moment of her every day. She brought joy to all around her with her beautiful smile and giggle. Our sweetie pie girl will be loved and remembered each day of forever by everyone who knew her, but most especially by her mommy, daddy and sissy.

Survivors include her parents, Thomas Michael and Courtney Mero; sister, Charlotte Mero; great-grandmother, Mrs. Lamar (Hilda) Dixon, great-grandparents, Larry and Susan Cowart, grandparents, Larry and Cyndie Dixon and Melody Christie; aunts, Carlie Dixon Eich (Jordan) and Whitney Mero; uncles, Caleb Dixon (Logann) and Paul Mero (Sallie); and many aunts and uncles that Caroline chose.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Ga. 30076.

The family will receive friends 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, is serving the family.

Ray Lamar Strickland

A memorial for Ray Lamar Strickland was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Meyer officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Juanita Carter Manders

A funeral for Juanita Carter Manders, 87, of Blackshear, took place Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear with the Rev. Monroe Gill officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Jack Golub, Phillip Golub, Scott Rozier, Blake Carter, Kevin Manders, Will Crawford and Lance James.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.