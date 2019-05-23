May 23, 2019

Jerry Watkins Dixon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jerry Watkins Dixon, 63, of Blackshear, passed away on Monday (May 20, 2019) at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville following a brief illness.

He was born in Waycross, Oct. 14, 1955 to Marion Lee Dixon and Leona Watkins Dixon. He moved to Blackshear as a small child and has been a resident there since.

He is a 1974 graduate of Blackshear High School and worked in his family’s radio station, WBSG, before becoming an employee of West Fraser Timber (formally Gilman Building Products) in 1975.

Always a civic servant, he served on many different boards and councils through the years including United Way of South Georgia, Red Cross, Leadership Pierce, Pierce County Chamber of Commerce and he also served as a city councilman for the City of Blackshear for several terms just to name a few.

He maintained interest in downtown Blackshear and worked tirelessly to support law enforcement and city employees. He was always willing to help and would often be found quietly working behind the scenes in many organizations.

He loved his community and loved his friends dearly. If you were a friend of Jerry, you were a friend for life. He enjoyed antiquing, history, music, dancing, singing and he loved his nieces and nephews. His family will always remember his boiled peanuts, him speaking in his radio voice and always being a very kind and gentle man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Lee “M.L.” and Leona Watkins Dixon, a brother, Marion Steven Dixon, and a nephew, Steven Chadwick Dixon.

He is survived by his fianceé and the love of his life, Diane Mobley Stanfield, of Blackshear; his twin brother, Terry (Judy Phillips) Dixon, of St. Simons Island; sisters, Patti (Emil) Girardin, of Valdosta, Sheila (Harry) Revell, of Augusta, and Jane (Max) Silman, of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Judy Dixon, of St. Simons Island; nieces and nephews, Paxton (Hilary) Morris and Jason (Patricia) Morris, both of Atlanta, Anna Dixon Figueroa (Ed), of St. Simons, Austin (Kristi) Dixon and Adam Dixon, all of Blackshear, Taylor (Benjamin) Rambow, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Sierra (Derek) Hammock, of Athens, Hunt Revell, of Athens, Dixon (Charlene) Revell, of Augusta, Elle (Benton) Johnson, of Charleston, S.C., Zach Lee, of Charleston, S.C., and Parker Lee, of Blackshear; his fiancee’s children, Tiffany and Kevin Moir, of Marietta, and Brandon and Heather Stanfield, children, Lia Stanfield and Turner Stanfield, all of Jesup; and several other relatives and numerous friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 7 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family kindly requests that all City of Blackshear City Council members as well as city employees (Blackshear Police Department and Blackshear Fire Department) serve as honorary pallbearers.

All active and honorary pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 Saturday morning.

Memorials may be made to the Blackshear Fire Department.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Annie Juanita Manders

Annie Juanita Carter Manders, 87, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday night (May 21, 2019) at the Harborview Health Systems Pierce County following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 13, 1931 in Pierce County, she was a daughter of the late David Ward and Beatrice Clemons Carter. She lived all of her life in Pierce County, attended Blackshear High School and had been employed with Spatola Shoe Factory. She was a charter member of Hacklebarney Baptist Church and attended the Senior Adults Sunday School Class.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Manders, her son-in-law, Ike Golub, brother, Lloyd Carter, and sister, Glenda Carter.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Golub Grace (husband, Harry), of Waycross; her son, Lamar Manders (wife, Pat), of Brantley County; three grandchildren, Jonathan Golub (wife, June) of Blackshear, Suzanne Golub Sharpe (husband, Da’Neil), of Baxley, Melissa Lynn Mowder, of Johnson City, Tenn.; six great-grandchildren, Jack Golub, of Blackshear, Leland and Logan Sharpe, of Baxley, and James, Molly and Madison Mowder, all of Johnson City, Tenn.; two sisters, Laverne Waters and Marilyn Chancey (husband, Glynn), both of Blackshear; two brothers, Tracy Carter (wife, Wanda) and Jimmy Carter, both of Blackshear; sisters-in-law, Eula Mae Miller, of Blackshear, Katie Goble, of Blackshear, Eunice Pittman, of Indian Head, Md., Lucy Rodriguez (husband, Nick), of San Diego, Calif., Susie Kurtz, of Ray City, Annette Manders (husband, Wayne), of Marietta, and Kathryn Carter, of St. George; brothers-in-law, Cecil Manders (wife, Norma Jean), of Blackshear, Eugene Manders (wife, Louvenia), of Brantley County, and Johnnie Manders (wife, Vernell), of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place this afternoon at 3 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Monroe Gill officiating.

Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mattie’s Mission, P.O. Box 2211, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Mother Bettie Wilson

John 14:3 — “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”

It is with a sorrowful heart that Harrington Family Funeral Services announces the passing of Mother Bettie Wilson, 80, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday evening (May 21, 2019) at her residence after an illness.

Bettie Dorris Pearson was born on May 7, 1939, to Cornelius and Leola Pearson.

She graduated from Jamaica High School with her high school diploma in 1958. She attended New York University and graduated with an Associates Degree in Liberal Studies in 1990.

In 1992 she enrolled in Okefenokee Technical College where she received her License in Practical Nursing (LPN). She worked for the city of Waycross where she retired in 2004.

In 1954 while attending the Church of Christ Written in Heaven in New York, she met and wedded in holy matrimony William A. Wilson. To this union, they begat 6 children.

While living in New York from 1958-1989 she attended two ministries. While attending the New Zion Church of God she accepted her call to the ministry and received her minister’s license under the Shepard ship of Dr. Theodore Randolph.

When she returned to Waycross, she heard the voice of God’s direction and she became a member of Victory Temple where Bishop Albert Bussey Jr. is founder and Pastor. She loved Victory Temple and worked diligently in many capacities but her greatest joy was being the General Mother of the Victory Bible Believers Fellowship, Inc.

Mother Wilson leaves to mourn her husband of 61 years, Willam A. Wilson Jr.; two sisters, Leila Sanders, of Winterville, N.C., Patricia Brumsfield, of Syracuse, N.Y.; one brother, Peter Pearson, of Syracuse, N.Y.; six children, Pastor Steve (Lourdes) Wilson, Phillippines, Pastor Darrell (Fredia) Wilson, West Hempstead, N.Y., Minister Genise Johnson, Tifton, Elder Sharon Wilson, Waycross, Marinda (Cornelius) Riley, McDonough, Minister Davina Wilson, Waycross; six grandchildren, Jacqueline (Prophet Lamar) Mitchell, Tifton, Shantay Wilson, Headland, Ala., Justin Johnson, Ft. Drum, N.Y., Javan (Jasmine) Johnson, Valdosta, Darius Wilson, West Hempstead, N.Y., Justine Riley, Ms. Pearl and Mr. Tibbs, McDonough; five great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews and god-children.

The celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John A. Moss is the pastor.

Words of comfort will be offered by Bishop Albert Bussey Jr.

Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

Public viewing will be held Friday and will convene at the Harrington Family Chapel from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The family will also receive friends on Friday during the visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. at Victory Temple Bible Believers Church, 319 W Blackshear Ave., where Bishop Albert Bussey Jr. is the pastor.

Friends are being received at the Wilson residence, 507 Preston St.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.HarringtonFamilyFunerals.com

Professional services are entrusted to Harrington Family Funeral Services, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Helen Sarah Burney

Helen Sarah Lee Burney, 66, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday afternoon (May 21, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Blackshear, Nov. 28, 1952, she lived in Ware and Pierce counties most of her life.

She was a 1970 graduate of Blackshear High School and worked for Waycross Molded Products for more than 20 years before becoming a homemaker.

She was a “Nannie” to not only her grandchildren but also to many other children. She was also known by many as “Ma.”

She loved to cook but fishing was probably her favorite thing to do when she felt like it.

She always had a kind and giving heart and was a person anyone could go to for comfort. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late Noah Albert and Lizzie Inez Dowling Lee. She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and their spouses, Louise (Donald) James, Arland Lee, Hayden (Glenda) Lee, Wynelle (Gene) Groover, Tommy Lee, Gary Lee and Darrell Lee.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, James “Buck” Burney Sr., of Blackshear; a son and daughter-in-law, James “Jamie” Jr. and Teresa Burney, of Blackshear; a daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie and Randy Godwin, of Patterson; two sisters, Patricia Mejia, of Blackshear, and Glenda (W.D.) Inman, of Valdosta; a brother, Raynell (Berniece) Lee, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Vernelle Lee, of Waycross; nine grandchildren, James R. (Kim) Chancey, James M. Burney, Casey Burney, Harley Godwin (Eric) Griner, Jamie D. “Rooster” Burney, Matthew Burney, Caitlin Burney, Dannie Godwin and Scarlett Waters; 13 great-grandchildren, Andrew Vine, Spencer Vine, Addisyn Griner, Kamden Rockette, Jack Chancey, Tristan Burney, June Chancey, Braxton Griner, Aysia Smith, Jamie D. Burney Jr., Liela Burney, Wade Cottingham and Mayleigh Burney; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family will have a visitation this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude, www.stjude.org.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

James Challis Mancil

BLACKSHEAR — James Challis Mancil, 54, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday afternoon (May 16, 2019) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Live Oak, Fla., July 24, 1964, he grew up in Jasper, Fla. and Pearson before moving to Blackshear in 1986.

He worked in construction as a pipefitter for L&D Construction before becoming disabled. He loved his family — especially his grandbabies, his adopted family and numerous friends. He was a big fan of NASCAR, Dr. Pepper, and the Florida Gators.

He also loved to cook – fried chicken and cracklin’ cornbread were two of his specialties. He was a member of Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Jessie Coleman and Lizzie Mae Leavens Mancil. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Faye Mancil and Matilda Diane Mancil.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Diane Groover Mancil, of Blackshear; two daughters and a son-in-law, Heather and Dustin Gay and Katlynn and Devin Fogle, all of Blackshear; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Wesley and Jenifer Mancil and Brandon Mancil, all of Blackshear; two sisters, Mary Tanner and Susan Tanner, both of Pearson; two brothers, Jessie Mancil, of Pearson, and John Henry Mancil, of Tallahassee, Fla.; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Christina and Doug Odle, of Jonesville, Va., and Debbie and William Peacock, Gina and Robin Crawford, Wendy Hunter (Michelle Howell), and Ricky and Angela Sheffield, all of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren, Breydon Gay, Kalyn Carter, Rhett Gay, Kallye Gay, McKinlyn Carter, Lauren Gay, Benzleigh Fogle, Braxtynn Fogle, Dylan Gay and Baxley Mancil; special nephews, Jonathan Sears, Payton Hunter, Donald Sears and Josh Carter; a special friend, Annette Murchinson, of Blackshear; and several nieces, and other nephews and relatives.

The funeral was held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Officiating were Brother Bobby Russell and the Rev. Doug Odle.

Active pallbearers were Shannon St. Thomas, Austin Craven, Chris Minshew, Buddy Dean, Devin Fogle, Jonathan Sears, Payton Hunter and Landon Scott.

Honorary pallbearers were Alton Cade, Terry Timmons, John Copeland, Buddy Boatright, Keith Cason, Travis Harrelson, Tyler Ticefelt, Lawton Boyd, Keith Harper, Maurice Strickland, Josh Carter, Kelly Hall, Charles Conley, Toby Howell and Kenny Tomko.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Talmadge Neugent Sr.

A funeral for Talmadge William Neugent Sr. was held Wednesday morning at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Glenn Lindsey officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Tatum, Nicki Jarrard, Danny Howell, Bryan Durrance, Gene Goldman, Alvin Carter, Dennis Darley and Benny Lariscy.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.