May 22, 2019

Jerry Watkins Dixon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —Jerry Watkins Dixon, 63, of Blackshear, passed away Monday evening (May 20, 2019) at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

He was a city councilman for the City of Blackshear and was the fiancé of Diane Mobley Stanfield.

A visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 7 at the funeral home.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

A complete obituary will be in Thursday’s paper.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Sarah L. Burney

Helen Sarah Lee Burney, 66, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (May 21, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Annie Juanita Manders

Annie Juanita Carter Manders, 87, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday night (May 21, 2019) at the Harborview Health Systems Pierce County following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Marlyon Steedley

A funeral for Marlyon Cecil “Judge” Steedley was held Monday afternoon at Victory Methodist Church in Manor with the Rev. Adam Henderson officiating.

Burial followed in Victory Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Trampas Mixon, Josh Mixon, Jeffery Cox, Mack “Greasy” Oliver, Ivey Oliver and Dale Thomas.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Ann Sumner

A funeral for Barbara Ann Gill Sumner was held Tuesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Rentz officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Leslie Sumner, Randy Sumner, Mike Sumner, Laughton Smith, Hunter Smith and Jody Smith.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charles R. Flake Jr.

A graveside service for Charles Richard Flake Jr. was held Tuesday afternoon at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Chad Stanley officiating.

Pallbearers were Charles Butler, Wayne Flake, Howell Taylor and Robert “Robbie” Butler III.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.