May 21, 2019

Ray Lamar Strickland

Ray Lamar Strickland, 79, passed away Sunday evening (May 19, 2019) at his home in Hoboken after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross and graduated from Hoboken High School and the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity. He served in the National Guard and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingsland.

He retired from Ford Motor Company in Kansas City, Mo., as a district manager and in 1990 moved back home to Brantley County. He became a certified teacher and taught history at Brantley County High School. He was never happier than when he was riding his four-wheeler or tractor around his farm.

He was the son of the late James E. Strickland and Zoie Shuman Strickland of Brantley County.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Brenda Turner Strickland, of Hoboken, and two children, Major Steven Strickland (Kim), of Augusta, and Sherrie Strickland Jacobs (Greg), of Hoboken.

He considered his four grandchildren, Ryan Gregory Jacobs, Grant Redmond Jacobs, Justin Yancey Strickland and Anna Katherine Jacobs, to be true blessings and was proud of each one of them. He never tired of telling others about them and their accomplishments.

He is also survived by one sister, Grace Strickland Joiner (Arthur), of Hoboken, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 62 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, or www.stjude.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Arthur DeKoven Moore

Arthur DeKoven Moore, 93, of Gardner, Kan., passed away Tuesday (May 14, 2019).

A graveside military service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wellsville Retirement Community, in care of Wilson’s, P.O. Box 486, Wellsville, Kan. 66092.

He was born Dec. 20, 1925 in Emporia, Kan., the son of Arthur Harry and Almah Elizabeth (Griffin) Moore. He grew up in Emporia and graduated from Emporia High School in December 1943.

He was married to Betty Jean Williams. They later divorced. In January 1944 he joined the United States Navy. He re-enlisted twice, serving in WWII, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. His military service spanned from 1944-1972. He was honorably discharged at the rank of chief petty officer.

In 1974, he moved to Ottawa, Kan. He worked for King Radio for many years and retired in 1985.

He is survived by a son, Raymond Timothy and Cindy Moore, of Gardner, Kan.; daughter, Denise Vena Smith, of Shawnee, Kan., daughter, Sheri LaRue Tucker, of Olathe, Kan., daughter, Gayla Dawn Kelly, of Georgia, daughter, Janine Yvonne Lee, of Decatur, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Frances Moore (1985).

Lorraine B. Carswell

Lorraine Belz Carswell, 85, died Saturday (May 18, 2018) at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center of Americus following an extended illness.

She was the wife of the late Dr. James P. Carswell.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.