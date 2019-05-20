May 20, 2019

Bailey Shae Baldwin

Miss Bailey Shae Baldwin, 12, of Blackshear, passed away peacefully Saturday morning (May 18, 2019) at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla., on the fifth anniversary of her heart transplant.

Born April 24, 2007 in Jacksonville, Fla., she lived for several years in Dallas, Ga., but lived most of her life in Blackshear.

She was a former student at Midway Elementary School but was currently a sixth grade student at Pierce County Middle School. She participated in softball and cheerleading at the Pierce County Recreation Department and attended Destination Church and First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

She was full of life and knew how to make everyone smile. She was full of spunk, sweetness, kindness, faith and love.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Harley Rae Baldwin, maternal grandfather, Vince Garcia, maternal great-grandfather, William Halterman, step grandfather, David Aultman Sr., and a great-uncle, Tom Halterman.

Survivors include her mother and step-father, Tia Garcia and David Aultman, of Blackshear; her father, Michael Baldwin, of Waycross; step-sister, Kristian Aultman, of Blackshear; two step-brothers, Dean and Willie Aultman, both of Blackshear; maternal grandmother, Pamela Forbes, of Waycross; paternal grandparents, Teresa and Jeff Dowdy, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Dan and Joni Music, of Waycross; step-grandparents, Melissa and Mike Walsh, of Blackshear; maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Halterman, of Waycross; aunts and uncles, Tuesdi and Mario Pedraza and family of Texas, Anthony Garcia, of Waycross, Tomi Baldwin and family, of Tampa, Fla., Wayne and Kisha Music and family, of Waycross, Michael and Stephanie Music and family, of Woodstock, Christy and Mark Joyner and family, of Blackshear, John and Jessica Brown and family, of Hahira, and Micheal and Christina Walsh and family, of Blackshear; great-aunt and uncle, Jack and Peggy Harrison, of Blackshear; special cousins, Tiffani and Matthew Walker, of Brunswick, and Justin Harrison, of Blackshear; and many friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends on Saturday evening, May 25, from 6 until p.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

A funeral will take place Sunday, May 26, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Burial will follow in the Telmore Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her sister, Harley.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Charles R. Flake Jr.

Charles Richard Flake Jr., 73, of Axson died Saturday morning (May 18, 2019) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Charles Richard Flake Sr. and Ruby Mae Woods Nundy-Ferguson and made Axson his home for the last several years. He loved to fish and spend time with his loyal pet, Khloa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil Nathaniel Flake.

He is survived by two children, Robin Flake and Ricky Flake; two sisters, Nancy Sasser, of Waycross, Mary Ellen Crews, of Axson; two brothers, William Lee Flake (wife, Shirley), of Orange Heights, Fla., Leonard Flake (wife, Sandy), of Jewett, Texas; a dear friend and caregiver, Terri Walker, of Axson; two special nieces, Gayla Morrison (husband, Donald), of Folkston, Patricia Batten (husband, Michael), of Axson; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1-2:30 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara Ann G. Sumner

Barbara Ann Gill Sumner, 68, of Waycross, died Friday evening (May 17, 2019) at St. Vincent’s Hospital Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., after a sudden illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Archie S. and Hazel Beverley Gill and made Waycross her home for most of her life. She retired from Mayo Clinic Health Systems as a unit secretary in the surgery department.

She was a family woman. She loved her family and adored all the children in the family and tried to spoil them whenever she had the opportunity. She was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church where she taught the Children’s Sunday School Class.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Gill, Charles Archie Gill and Royce Gill.

She is survived by her husband, Mickey Sumner, of Waycross; three step-children, Randy L. Sumner (wife, Tonya), of Waycross, Cathy Cason, of Waycross, Michael B. Sumner, of Waycross; two step-grandchildren, Leslie Sumner (wife, Tiffany), of Jesup, Kera Sumner, of Johnson City, Tenn.; a step-great-grandchild, Elenor Sumner; two sisters, Patricia Lariscy (husband, Benny), of Waycross, Wanda Russell, of Brunswick; a brother, Everett Gill (wife, Nell), of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Donnie R. Register

MOULTRIE — Donnie Reginald Register, 81, of Moultrie, died Tuesday (May 14, 2019) at Pruitt Health-Magnolia Manor.

The funeral will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday at Cobb Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Randy McQuaig officiating.

Interment, with military honors, will follow in Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens.

Casketbearers will be Dr. Tom Hilsman, Bobby Massey, Leon Spurlin, Robert Corbin, Steve Lawrence and Dr. Craig Mitchell.

Born May 1, 1938, in Cook County, he was the son of the late Lonnie Alvin Register and Myrtle Brady Register. He was a United States Army veteran. He was a retired substitute school teacher with the Colquitt County Board of Education and was a member of the Writer’s Guild at the Moultrie Colquitt County Library.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Jean Ramirez Register, of Moultrie; daughter, Rebekah Register Newsome, of Moultrie; step-daughter, Dana Greene Griffin (Clint), of Waycross; step-son, Michael Robert Greene (Angie), of Pearson; grandchildren, Chloe Newsome, Hayley Newsome, Brooke Bius; step-grandchildren, Mac Griffin, Kandy Griffin Bayes, Jordon Griffin, Lindsey Greene, Marybeth Greene; six step-great-grandchildren; special niece, Donna Hilsman, of Albany.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Cobb Funeral Chapel.

Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com

Marlyon C. Steedley

Marlyon Cecil “Judge” Steedley, 76, of Manor, died Friday morning (May 17, 2019) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness.

He was born in Manor to the late Cecil and Lindy Sears Steedley and lived there all of his life. He owned MC Steedley Drywall for many years. He enjoyed watching wrestling, westerns and football.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Scott Steedley, one sister, Lavonne Carter.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Wanda Griffin Steedley, of Manor; three children, Jessica Steedley, of Neptune Beach, Fla., Charlotte Cardona (husband, Francisco), of Miami, Fla., the Rev. Chris Boyd (wife, Laretta), of Hortense; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Grissom, Tiffany Boyd, Hillary Boyd, Kenneth Cardona, Edgar Cardona (wife, Yara), A.J. Solis, Francisco Samir Cardona (wife, Sahira); six great-grandchildren, Alyssa Bastian, Alex Bastian, Angel Gonzalez, Jacqueline Cardona, Enzo Cardona, Luciana Cardona; brother-in-law, Charles Carter, of Waycross; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock at Victory Methodist Church in Manor. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Talmadge Neugent Sr.

Talmadge William Neugent Sr., 84, of Waycross, died Saturday morning (May 18, 2019) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Atkinson County to the late William and Mary Ann Flanders Neugent and lived here most of his life.

He worked for ACL Railroad, SCL Railroad and retired from CSX Railroad after 44 years of service as a switchman. He owned and operated The Hobby Shop at his home where he worked on lawnmowers for many people throughout the years.

He was a member of Corinth Freewill Baptist Church in Alma.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Jean Robinson Neugent, one son, Talmadge William Neugent Jr., two brothers, Ben Neugent and Henry Neugent, and one sister, Wilma George.

Survivors include three children, Calvin Neugent (wife, Meria), of Waycross, Debbie Taylor, of Waycross, Lisa Roberson, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Vince Neugent, of St. Augustine, Jake Neugent, of Patterson, Mary Ann Chaney (husband, Jeff), of Blackshear, Butch Roberson, of Waycross, Britney Roberson (Jim Anderson), of Waycross, Blake Roberson, of Waycross; six great-grandchildren, Austin Chaney (wife, Jamie), of Waycross, Evan Chaney, Anslee Neugent, Kayden Neugent, Holt Roberson, Mackenzie Anderson; one sister, Thelma Darley, of Kirkland; special niece, Glenda Carver, of Douglas; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Iris Sawyer Schmitt

TRUDIE — Iris Sawyer Schmitt, 89, of the Trudie Community, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning (May 16, 2019) at her residence following an extended illness under the care of Heartland Hospice.

She was born Aug.19, 1929 in Cuthbert, GA., to William Charles and Iris Lee Malcolm Sawyer. She WAs also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Thomas West, and a sister, Marcella Lee.

She was a member of Nahunta United Methodist Church and active in the Women’s Circle. She attended Andrew College and the Women’s College in Milledgeville (now Georgia State College and University) earning a bachelor degree in early childhood education. She was a third grade teacher at Hoboken Elementary School for many years. After retirement, she enjoyed quilting as a hobby and was a member of the Busy Bee Quilting Club.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard Henry Schmitt, of the Trudie Community; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sylvia McHugh (Bob), of Milton, Ga., Kathryn West, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., and Marion Smith (Mitch), of Barton, Ga.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Al Schmitt (Sherry), of the Trudie Community, and Andy Schmitt (Paula), of Poulan, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Billy Sawyer, of Marietta; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation was held Saturday evening at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Nahunta United Methodist Church with Pastor Rebecca Ramsey officiating. Burial followed in Twin Rivers Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were her grandsons.

The family would like to give special thanks to Carol Sue Reddish, caregiver, and Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care.

Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

James C. Mancil

BLACKSHEAR — James Challis Mancil, 54, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday afternoon (May 16, 2019) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Live Oak, Fla., on July 24, 1964, he grew up in Jasper, Fla., and Pearson, Ga., before moving to Blackshear in 1986.

He worked in construction as a pipefitter for L&D Construction before becoming disabled. He loved his family — especially his grandbabies, his adopted family and numerous friends. He was a big fan of NASCAR, Dr. Pepper, and the Florida Gators.

He also loved to cook — fried chicken and cracklin’ cornbread were two of his specialties. He was a member of Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Jessie Coleman and Lizzie Mae Leavens Mancil. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Faye Mancil and Matilda Diane Mancil.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Diane Groover Mancil, of Blackshear; two daughters and a son-in-law, Heather and Dustin Gay and Mary Katlynn Mancil, all of Blackshear; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Wesley and Jenifer Mancil and Brandon Mancil, all of Blackshear; two sisters, Mary Tanner and Susan Tanner, both of Pearson; two brothers, Jessie Mancil, of Pearson, and John Henry Mancil, of Tallahassee, Fla.; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Christina and Doug Odle, of Jonesville, Va., and Debbie and William Peacock, Gina and Robin Crawford, Wendy Hunter (Michelle Howell) and Ricky and Angela Sheffield, all of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren, Breydon Gay, Kalyn Carter, Rhett Gay, Kallye Gay, McKinlyn Carter, Lauren Gay, Benzleigh Fogle, Braxtynn Fogle, Dylan Gay and Baxley Mancil Fogle; special nephews, Jonathan Sears, Payton Hunter, Donald Sears and Josh Carter; and several nieces, and other nephews and relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at http://www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon K. Pavey, Winton Eugene Pavey

A memorial service for Sharon K. Pavey and Winton Eugene “Carl” Pavey was held Sunday afternoon at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Carson, the Rev. Jimmy Howard and the Rev. Dale Bange officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.