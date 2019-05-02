May 2, 2019

Herbert H. Williams

Herbert H. Williams, 79, died Tuesday afternoon (April 30, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health following a brief illness.

He was a native of Pierce County who had lived most of his life in Jacksonville, Fla. He and his family moved to Patterson in 1987 and made their home there until moving to Ware County in 2007.

He was the son of the late Howard P. Williams and Sarah Anderson Williams. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Earnest James Williams.

He served with the United States Army from 1957 until 1959. He was employed with the Chrysler Corporation in Jacksonville and Orlando, Fla. and Southeast Toyota in Jacksonville for many years.

He was an ordained minister and had served as associate pastor of The Church of Jesus in Jacksonville, Fla., Word of Truth Deliverance Tabernacle in Savannah and World Wide Deliverance Church in Patterson. He attended New Life Church.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Gracie Purvis Williams, of Waycross; a daughter, Lisa Williams, of Waycross, and a son Dwayne Williams, of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Kimberly Williams, of Jacksonville, Kelly Duncan (husband Sean). of Waycross, Timothy Williams. of Jacksonville, Christina Boyett and Holly Boyett, of Waycross; three great-grandchildren, Maddox White, Lucy Grace Duncan and Daxton Duncan; a brother, Daniel Mack Williams (wife Martha), of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He played the role of prayer warrior, mentor and friend to so many. He was everything to everyone he knew. He will be truly missed.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at New Life Church. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. today at New Life Church, 2191 Golf Course Road, Blackshear.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Michelle Delk

Michelle Delk, 46, died Wednesday evening (May 1, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

James Robert Dowling

A memorial service for James Robert Dowling was held Wednesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Fort Stewart Army Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Edward Oglesby Sr.

A funeral for Edward Virgil Oglesby Sr. was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Thomas officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tommy Cribb, Josh Mann, Eddie Oglesby, Jeffrey Oglesby, Wade Oglesby Jr. and Brad Peterson.

Serving as honorary pallbearer was Lee Oglesby.

Military rites were provided by a contingent of the United States Navy.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.