May 18, 2019

Marylon C. Steedley

Marlyon Cecil Steedley, 76, of Manor, died Friday morning (May 17, 2019) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

A funeral service will be held Monday afternoon (May 20, 2019) at 2 p.m. at Victory Methodist Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.

A complete obituary is to be published in Monday’s Waycross Journal-Herald.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Delaine Thomas Music

A funeral service for Delaine Thomas Music was held Friday morning at Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Clayton Davis, the Rev. Lanier Weaver and the Rev. Bobby Musgrove officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Green Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chad Bunch, Vernon Chambless, Phillip Mixon, Tony Musgrove, Wayne Music and Chad Thomas.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.