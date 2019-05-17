May 17, 2019

James C. Mancil

James C. Mancil, 54 of Blackshear, passed away Thursday evening (May 16, 2019) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Michael L. Johnson

A funeral for Michael L. Johnson was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Bob Cushing officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Acker, Dick Dixon, Bob Green, Charles Harper, Patrick Morris and Lee Tips.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Sweat Mobley

A funeral for Evelyn Sweat Mobley was held Thursday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Jeffers and the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial followed in Victory Cemetery in Manor, Georgia.

Pallbearers were Ronnie Hurst III, Ronnie Hurst IV, Corey Hurst, Matthew Cercy, Michael Mosley Jr. and Alan Mosley.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.