May 16, 2019

Delaine Thomas Music

Delaine Thomas Music, 66, died Tuesday evening (May 14, 2019) at Hospice Satilla after an extended illness.

She was born in Fernandina, Fla., and graduated from Clinch County High School. She was employed by Chambless and Chambless as a legal secretary for 27 years.

She was a member of Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmie Ray Thomas, and her brother, Jimmie Wayne Thomas.

Survivors include her husband of 37 years, H. Ronn Music, of Manor; three children, Roger Bunch (wife, Nona), of Waycross, Chad Bunch, of Waycross, and Sonny Higgs (wife, Krystal), of Douglas; five grandchildren, Kayla Bunch, Noah Bunch, Logan Bunch, Blake Higgs and Kylie Higgs; her mother, Ruth Sweat Thomas, of Waycross; three siblings, Faye Cason (husband, Ronnie), of Millwood, Darrell Thomas, of Waycross, and Cheryl Musgrove (husband, Bill), of Wilsonville; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in Mt. Green Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com