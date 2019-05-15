May 15, 2019

Evelyn S. Mobley

Evelyn Sweat Mobley, 79, of Waycross died Tuesday morning (May 14, 2019) at Baptist Village after an extended illness.

She was born in Nashville, Ga., to the late Ernest Loren Sweat and Commey R. Trowell Sweat. She lived in Jacksonville, Fla., most of her life where she worked at the Stand ’N Snack Restaurant, in nursing homes, and King Edward Cigar Factory, ATO Building.

Mr. and Mrs. Mobley moved to Waycross in 2000. She was a former member of Open Door Baptist Church. She loved to shop, bake cakes and enjoyed cooking in general.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Harley Sweat, three sisters, Matilda Burney, Stella Mae Cook and Ruby Viola Corbitt.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Oren L. Mobley, of Waycross; four children, Sandra Y. Cercy Jeffers (husband, William “Bubby”), of Middleburg, Fla., Mike D. Mosley (wife, Glenda), of Middleburg, Fla., Terry A. Mobley (wife, Cheryl), of Jacksonville, Fla., Cindy E. Hurst, of Middleburg, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Annie Mae White, of Manor, Maybelle Burnett of Biloxi, Miss.; one brother, A.L. “Buddy” Sweat (wife, Linda), of Hilliard, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Victory Cemetery in Manor.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Delaine Thomas Music

Delaine Thomas Music, 66, passed away Tuesday (May 14, 2019) at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Michael L. Johnson

Michael Lawrence Johnson, 66, passed away Tuesday (May 14, 2019) at his residence in Waycross following a long illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was awarded the Bishop Gartland Service Award from the Diocese of Savannah.

He was a son of the late James Joseph Johnson and Frances Martha Pilat Johnson.

He is survived by two brothers, Richard T. Johnson (Krisztina Krivatsy), of Waycross, and James L. Johnson (Jane), of Houston, Texas.

A requiem mass will be held 12 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to St. Joseph Loaves and Fishes Ministry, 2011 Darling Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Zeffie Louise Rozier

A funeral for Zeffie Louise McSwain Rozier was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Whaley officiating.

Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Adrian Drury, Jeremy Drury, Jesse Drury, Bill Meeks, Donnie Snyder and Garrett Strickland.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.