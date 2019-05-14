May 14, 2019

Arthur Griffin Wildes

A funeral for Arthur “A.G.” Griffin Wildes was held Monday at 2 o’clock at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Randall Gunter and the Rev. Cleve Mallory officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Danny Crews, Larry Griffin, Allen Handley, Thomas Harris, Melvin Horton, Mike Shuman, Ray Shuman and Randy Williams.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charles Holland Carter

A funeral for Charles Holland Carter, 70, of Millwood, took place Monday evening at 5 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Young officiating and a personal tribute by family friend, Ray Teston.

Serving as pallbearers were Walker Todd, Brandon Carter, Ray Teston, Ken Tyre, Kirby Malone, Rico Gilbert, Trey Griffis and Jason Holloway.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of the 2018-2019 Pierce County High School wrestling team.

Burial followed in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.