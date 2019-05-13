May 13, 2019

William ‘Bill’ Jernigan

William Edward “Bill” Jernigan, 91, died Sunday afternoon (May 12, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross, 1947 graduate of Wacona High School, and member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He served in the Georgia National Guard for nine and a half years, and in 1987 he retired from CSX Railroad as a car inspector after 39 1/2 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Bartow Jernigan and Lillie Mae Burrel Jernigan, sister, Betty June Jernigan, and brother, Jack Jernigan.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Alyce Smith Jernigan, of Waycross; one son, William “Asa” Jernigan (wife, Laurie), of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; nephews, Gregg Jernigan (Audrey), Ken Jernigan, Ronnie Jernigan (Margie), Chris Dabbs (Judy) and Rance Bunn (Susan); niece, Lynn Cooper (Jeff); and cousin, Tim Jernigan.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Ben James Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Elmer L. Thompson Sr.

A funeral for Elmer L. Thompson Jr. took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marlon Pittman officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Josh Thompson, Austin Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Joe Sapp, Ronnie Thompson, Hunter Pitts and Trey Hickox.

Aida Ortiz Parnes

A funeral Mass for Aida Ortiz Parnes, 73, was held Monday evening at 8 o’clock at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Officiating was Father Bob Cushing and the lector was Ms. Parnes’ niece, Flor Betancourt.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

David Neil Boland

A funeral service for David Neil Boland was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charles Lee Corbitt

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Charles Lee Corbitt, 61, was held Saturday morning at 1 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Pastor R.B. Gaskins and Pastor Richard Gifford. Also speaking was Eugene Corbitt.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Daythan Cox, Ryan Marsh, Dennis Tanner, Daniel Lee, Tommy Corbitt and Joe Obright.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Ester Bell Family.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.





