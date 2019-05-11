May 11 2019

Charles Holland Carter

Charles Holland Carter, 70, of Millwood, passed away Thursday evening (May 9, 2019) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

Born Jan. 10, 1949 in Quitman, he was a son of the late Perry Holland and Mildred Lucille Lovett Carter. He grew up in Quitman and Waycross and was a graduate of Waycross High School.

He was a former law enforcement officer with the Brunswick Police Department and had also served as the police chief for the Lenox Police Department in Lenox.

He retired as a prison guard with Ware State Prison. He was a member of the Blackshear Masonic Lodge No. 270 and was of the Baptist faith.

His pride and joy was his family, especially his grandchildren, who he thoroughly enjoyed following with their wrestling and sports.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Teresa Carter and Amanda Carter Hanson.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Pat Gilkes Carter, of Millwood; two sons, Doug Moss, of Millwood, and Michael Carter (wife, Jaime), of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Savannah Gullett (husband, John), of South Carolina, and Austin Moss (wife, Aleya), Todd Carter and Ceb Carter, all of Blackshear; two great-grandchildren, Willow Gullett, of South Carolina, and Ansley Moss, of Blackshear; his brother, Donald Carter (wife, Dale), of Brantley County; a nephew, Brandon Carter (wife, Karla), of Brantley County; two nieces, Kim Morgan (husband, Craig) and April Carter, both of Brantley County; and several other relatives.

A funeral will take place Monday evening at 5 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday two hours prior to the service from 3 until 5 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Zeffie McSwain Rozier

Zeffie Louise McSwain Rozier, 79, died early Friday morning (May 10, 2019) at Memorial Health in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness.

She was a native of Brantley County. She lived most of her life in Darien as a homemaker and member of Darien Church of God. She was formerly employed by Todd Grant Elementary School in Darien, Speed’s Kitchen in Shellman Bluff, and she owned and operated Granny Mc’s Kitchen at Wild Bill’s Auction in Nahunta.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Howell and Roxie Wyatt Howell, her first husband, Willie McSwain, her second husband, Preston Rozier, two brothers, John Evie Howell and Lester Howell, and one daughter, Theresa Clark.

Survivors include three children, Peggy Drury, of Blackshear, Timothy McSwain (Annette), of Townsend, and Joseph McSwain (Melissa), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Adrian “A.J.” Drury (Anna), Jesse Drury (Amy), Russ Clark, Roxanne McKenzie (James), Zachary McSwain and Nathan McSwain; nine great-grandchildren, Angel, Mahalie and Morgan Clark, Madison McKenzie, Corey, Jeremy, Bryce, Jackson and Tyler Drury; one great-great-grandchild, Joshua Clark; two sisters, Lorraine Dixon and Marie Strickland, both of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Aida Ortiz Parnes

A funeral Mass for Aida Ortiz Parnes, 73, was held Monday evening at 8 o’clock at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Officiating was Father Bob Cushing and the lector was Ms. Parnes’ niece, Flor Betancourt.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

David Neil Boland

A funeral service for David Neil Boland was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Arthur Griffin Wildes

Arthur Griffin (A.G.) Wildes, 85, died unexpectedly Friday (May 10, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was a native of Ware County and lived most of his in Waycross. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Elmer Wildes and Viola Ammons Wildes, brothers, James Leonard Wildes, Jack Wildes, John Wildes and his sisters, Adrian Smith and Sara Scruggs.

He was retired terminal train master with CSX Railroad and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Artice Griffis Wildes, Waycross; daughter, Gail Wildes Mallory (Ron), of Prattville, Ala.; a son, Art Wildes, of Port Tobacco, Md.; grandchildren, Georgia Guy (Traveis), Cleve Mallory (Jenny) and Autum Wildes; a brother, Mac Wildes, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Hoboken. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends the church beginning at 1 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com