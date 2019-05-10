May 10, 2019

Charles Carter

Charles Carter, 70, of Millwood, passed away Thursday evening (May 9, 2019) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Charles Lee Corbitt

Charles Lee Corbitt, 61, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday (May 8, 2019,) at Memorial Satilla Health System in Waycross following a sudden illness.

Born in St. Cloud, Fla., Feb. 11, 1958, he lived in Pierce and Ware counties most of his life.

He was a land developer for the Southwood Corporation for more than 40 years and was a member of Living River Church of God.

He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and camping — especially in the mountains of Tennessee.

One of his greatest gifts was the ability to make people laugh. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

The son of the late Robert Floyd and Nadine Lee Corbett, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Tanner.

Survivors include his wife, Renee Gill Corbitt, of Waycross; four daughters and a son-in-law, Catrina Corbitt, of Pooler, Christy and Chris Sheldon, of Clyo, and Lainee Corbitt and Allie Corbitt, both of Waycross; a son, Charleson Corbitt, of Waycross; three sisters, Karen Obright and Alice Driggers, both of Waycross, and Betty Sue (Dennis) Lee, of Blackshear; three brothers, Eugene (Colleen) Corbitt, Robert (Tanica) Corbett and Billy Joe (Julia) Corbett, all of Blackshear; his father and mother-in-law, Gene and Rita Gill, of Blackshear; his former wife of 28 years, Lynn Corbitt, of Pooler; seven grandchildren, Victoria King, Hunter Sheldon, Jessica King, Wesley King, Austin Sheldon, Wyatt Sheldon and Blake Askew; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorials be made to the funeral home to help offset the funeral expense.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

James W. Taylor Sr.

A funeral for James Witmer Taylor Sr. was held Thursday morning at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. David White and the Rev. Mike Myers officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jim Rivers, Kline Lee, Joe Sweat, Frank Taylor, Henry Strickland Sr., Henry Strickland Jr., Sid Burden and Greg Smith.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the John Wesley Sunday School Class and his former office staff.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.