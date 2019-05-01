May 1, 2019

Josie LeRoy Campbell

Josie LeRoy Campbell, 99, of Palatka, Fla., passed away Monday (April 8, 2019) at Crestwood Nursing Center in Palatka following an extended illness.

She was born in Homerville, and moved to Palatka in 1960, coming from Waycross, to work as a nurse at the former Putnam Memorial Hospital in Palatka.

She was a long-time member of the Palatka Seventh Day Adventist Church where she served as a greeter and dedicated servant of Jesus. She enjoyed walking, playing Uno and her trips to Georgia. She also enjoyed her church, Bible study and witnessing for the Lord.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Weddington, two brothers, Joseph “J.C.” LeRoy and Julian LeRoy, and her parents, Joseph and Annie Belle LeRoy.

Surviving are a son-in-law, Tim Weddington, of Palatka; a step-daughter, Colleen Foss, of Waycross; and three grandchildren (and a spouse), Kenny Moore, of Palatka, Mark Heddon, of Gainesville, and Richard and Nicole Weddington, of Palatka.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka with Pastor David Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Palatka Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, Fla. 32177.

Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed in the on-line guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com

Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.

Herbert Williams

Herbert Williams, 79, died Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be annouced later by Music Funeral Home.