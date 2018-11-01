HOBOKEN — Maurice Eustace Griffin, 91, of Hoboken, died early Friday morning, September 25, 2020, at Harborview Satilla after an extended illness. He was born in Hoboken to the late Eustace Griffin and Viola Dowling Griffin. Mr. Griffin had made Brantley County his home for his entire life. A master welder, Griffin retired from B&W in Brunswick. After his retirement, he worked for K.S. Varn, and enjoyed his time farming at his home. Mr. Griffin was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Hoboken. He was an avid fox hunter, and he not only loved to fish, but also eat the fish he caught. Along with his parents, Griffin was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Louise Griffin; one sister, Ailene Lynn; and four brothers, Elvin Griffin, Lawrence Griffin, Delmus Griffin, and Carl Griffin. Griffin is survived by his wife, Joyce Griffin of Hoboken; five sons, Jerome Griffin and his wife, Sheila, of Hoboken, Larry Griffin and his wife, Paulette, of Hoboken, Billy Griffin of Hoboken, John Griffin of Hoboken, Paul Griffin of Hoboken; three step-daughters, Jan Spikes and her husband, Donnie, of Waycross, Paula Bland of Springfield, Georgia, Lois Miller of Summerville, South Carolina; one stepson, David Jackson of Waycross; 14 grandchildren, Hope Collins, April Harper, Amy Harper, Eustace Griffin, Aaron Griffin, Sabrina Hutcheson, Jeremy Griffin, Jeanie Griffin, Jessica Bowman, Liza Thompson, Roxanne Wainright, Stacy Hughes, Elaina Johnson, Chad Hughes; 26 greatgrandchildren; one sister, Vannie Iris Carter of Hoboken; one brother, Wayne Griffin of Hoboken; two sisters-in-law, Cheri Griffin of Hoboken, Patsy Griffin of Hoboken; and numerous other relatives. A funeral was held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, September 27, in the Social Hall at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Social Hall. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.