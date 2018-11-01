WAYCROSS — Mattie Davis Godwin, 92, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness. She was born in Ware County to the late Lewis Stafford Davis and Florence Catherine Hurtle Davis. She was a former resident of Jacksonville, Florida, but resided in Ware County most of her life as a homemaker. She was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church. Mrs. Godwin was the last of 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sons, Morris J. “Jackie” Godwin Jr. (Becky), of Waycross, and Gene Godwin (Linda), of Waycross; two daughters, Linda Dale Godwin, of Macon, Georgia, and Carolyn Lueders (Eddie), of Waycross; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. A private crypt side service was held on Monday, January 11, at Greenlawn Mausoleum. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.