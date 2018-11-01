JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mrs. Mattie Agnes McClain Randall, 82, of Jacksonville, Florida, lost her courageous battle with cancer Monday, June 22, 2020, at Community Hospice in Jacksonville. Mrs. Randall was born in Brantley County to the late John Riley and Mary Etta Mc-Clain. She graduated from Hoboken High School. Mrs. Randall lived for many years in Jacksonville. She worked for Prudential Insurance Company until she was employed by Florida Air Conditioners. Mrs. Randall enjoyed country music and attend- Obituaries Stephens Johnson Randall ing live country music shows. Although she lived out of state, Mrs. Randall remained friends with her classmates. She also enjoyed reading. Mrs. Randall loved spending time with her grandsons and great-grandchildren. She attended the Christian Family Fellowship. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Randall was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter McClain and Roy Cecil McClain; one sister, Margaret McClain; two sisters-in-law, Callie McClain and Nell McClain; and three brothers-in-law, William L. Beverly (Buddy), Winston Highsmith and Nelson Gregg Teachey. Mrs. Randall is survived by one son, Paul Clayton Randall of Jacksonville, Fla.; two grandsons, Colton Austin Randall and Shelby Michael Randall, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Jordan Michael Winfrey and Luna Grace Hart; two brothers, Truman McClain (wife Donna) of Blackshear and Robert McClain of Waycross; three sisters, Mary Beverly of Hoboken, Barbara Teachey of Hoboken, and Geneva Howell Highsmith of Dover, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many cousins. Memorialization was by cremation. A private family memorial service will be held in Brantley County at a later date