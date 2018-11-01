Masks required in city government facilities

By RICK NOLTE
Staff Writer

Masks are now part of the attire for anyone entering City Hall or other city-owned buildings. The use of the personal protection item became a requirement when the City Commission approved a resolution on the matter at its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday, May 19. The measure included no end date. The resolution was among six commissioners adopted during the proceedings in their chambers at City Hall. It was the group’s first bi-monthly meeting in chambers after more than two months in the C.C. McCray City Auditorium to make social distancing easier in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

