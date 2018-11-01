Mask up or risk fine

City ordinance has $25, $50 citations after initial warning

By RICK NOLTE
Staff Writer

The Waycross City Commission approved an ordinance requiring the use of face coverings in public during the COVID-19 outbreak at its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday, August 18, at City Hall.
Commissioners also passed a companion resolution mandating masks at all property owned by the city while also continuing to limit access by the public to City Hall to appointments only.
Non-compliance of the mask ordinance will be costly. The measure carries a $25 penalty for a citation to the offender on the first writing and $50 for a second.
Waycross Police and members of the city’s Community Improvement code enforcement staff will have authority to write the citations, said City Attorney Rick Currie, who drafted the ordinance from a model provided by the Georgia Municipal Association.
Although non-compliance could have monetary penalties for the offender, Currie said the ordinance is primarily to “encourage wearing (mask) and educate about its benefits to prevent the spread of the virus.” A warning will first be issued with the opportunity to put on a mask before a citation with fine is imposed.

Premium content is available to subscribers only.
Please LOGIN HERE to access the content or visit our SUBSCRIPTION HERE.

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online, have you considered advertising here, we have thousands of subscribers and over 9,000 followers on FACEBOOK - get the ADVERTISING DETAILS HERE.

468

mobile compatible website design, hosting & seo by serva.com