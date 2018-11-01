Mask up or risk fine

City ordinance has $25, $50 citations after initial warning

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

The Waycross City Commission approved an ordinance requiring the use of face coverings in public during the COVID-19 outbreak at its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday, August 18, at City Hall.

Commissioners also passed a companion resolution mandating masks at all property owned by the city while also continuing to limit access by the public to City Hall to appointments only.

Non-compliance of the mask ordinance will be costly. The measure carries a $25 penalty for a citation to the offender on the first writing and $50 for a second.

Waycross Police and members of the city’s Community Improvement code enforcement staff will have authority to write the citations, said City Attorney Rick Currie, who drafted the ordinance from a model provided by the Georgia Municipal Association.

Although non-compliance could have monetary penalties for the offender, Currie said the ordinance is primarily to “encourage wearing (mask) and educate about its benefits to prevent the spread of the virus.” A warning will first be issued with the opportunity to put on a mask before a citation with fine is imposed.