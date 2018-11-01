WAYCROSS — Mary Winn Pruet, 90, died peacefully May 3, 2021, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. Mrs. Pruet was born February 7, 1931, in Waycross. She attended Waycross City Schools graduating in 1948 from Waycross High School. She attended Wesleyan College in Macon, and Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. Mrs. Pruet was preceded in death by her parents, James “J.B.” Harley and Louise Harley; her husband of 54 years, G. Frank Pruet; her daughter, Louise Pruet; her son, Charlie Pruet; and her step-granddaughter, Jenny Stovall. She was a homemaker for most of her life but worked for several years on the Ware County Tax Assessors Board. Mrs. Pruet was an avid reader who also loved playing bridge, painting, and gardening. She was a lifelong Waycross Bulldog, who especially enjoyed the years her son, Charlie, played football. Mrs. Pruet loved her church – First United Methodist Church – and sang in the choir for years. She was a member of the Adult Bible Sunday School Class. Mrs. Pruet was a past member of the Camellia Garden Club, Waycross Woman’s Club, Waycross Band Boosters, and the Waycross Touchdown Club. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Stovall (Sam) of Blackshear; son, Frank Pruet (Eric Ebell) of Atlanta; daughter-in-law, Greta Bettis of Hull, Georgia; granddaughter, Amy Bryant (Brent) of Cordele, Georgia; grandson, Bo Barrington (Angelyn) of Bangor, Wales; step-granddaughters, Katie Resinger (Jason) of Versailles, Kentucky and Chrissy Huber (Justin) of Lexington, Kentucky; brother, Jim Harley (Ann) of Waycross; sister, Louise Liedke (Fred) of Northford, Connecticut; sister-in-law, Gayle Pruet Everett of Waycross; and several loved nieces and nephews that include Lisa Durrence of Waycross. Her 13 great-grandchildren include Catherine and Elizabeth Bryant of Cordele, Georgia; Olivia, Noah and Luke Barrington of Bangor, Wales; Mason Payne, Ainsley, Marla and Addison Huber of Lexington, Kentucky; and Gabriel, Deacon, Colton and Maddox Resinger of Versailles, Kentucky. A graveside service was held in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, “LAMBS Program,” 410 Williams Street, Waycross, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.