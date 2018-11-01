O’STEEN, Fla. — Mrs. Mary Tanner Sears, 84, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in O’Steen, Florida. She was born in Dixie Union, Georgia, to the late Berry Hampton Tanner and Lucille Jordan Tanner. She retired in 1995 from King Edward Cigar Factory after 34 years of employment. She also worked for J.C. Penney for 15 years, having retired in 2001. A member of Haywood Baptist Church, she enjoyed baking her famous peanut brittle, gardening flowers and vegetables, and going to the beach on family trips with her sisters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Everett Sears, Sr.; three brothers, Carlos Tanner, J.H. Tanner, and Delmon A. Tanner; and two sisters, Wilma Lee and Eva Mae Collins. Survivors include two daughters, Kathy O’Brien (Craig) of Osteen, Florida, and Joan Dixon (Leavy) of Waycross; one son, Otis Everett Sears, Jr. of Waycross; five grandchildren, Tracy Coniglio, Stephanie Johnson (Alex), Scott Dixon (Charissa), Kevin Dixon (Sarah), and Jordan Dixon; eight great-grandchildren, Anthony Cognilio, Shyanne Cognilio, Taylor Johnson, Mason Pittman, Tanner Pittman, Sophie Ann Johnson, Cody Dixon, and Gracie Dixon; two sisters, Clara Faye Thigpen (Huey) of Waresboro, and Ginger McLamb (Ronald) of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Jordan Cemetery in Dixie Union. The family received friends at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.