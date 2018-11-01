PATTERSON — Mary Ruth Hardee Gardner, 88, of Patterson, passed away late Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020, at her residence. Born in Patterson, June 22, 1931, she lived there all of her life. Mrs. Gardner owned and operated Sam’s Seaford with her late husband, Samuel William “Sam” Gardner, for more than 50 years. She was a member of Patterson Baptist Church where she was in the Joy Sunday School Class. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was the daughter of the late George Elbert and Marie Tyre Hardee. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by both of her brothers, Marvin Hardee and Gene Hardee. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Dan Brooks of Patterson; two granddaughters, Mandy and Tim Powers and Meranda and Chris Corbitt; five great-grandchildren, Makala Crews, Timmy Powers, Annie Powers, Kaitlyn Corbitt, and Kristal Corbitt; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private graveside service for Mrs. Gardner was held Friday afternoon, May 22, in the Patterson Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501 or to the Patterson Baptist Church, 5770 E. Main St., Patterson, Georgia 31557. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.