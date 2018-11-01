WAYCROSS — Mary Mildred Hendrix, a native and lifelong resident of Waycross, died peacefully in her home on May 13, 2021. She was 87. Mrs. Hendrix married Flemon Hendrix on July 8, 1950, and moved to his family farm. Through the doors of her home and the acreage of that land, precious memories were made with Mrs. Hendrix being the epicenter of those memories. Mrs. Hendrix loved to cook, tend to the garden and travel out west to Montana, Wyoming, and North and South Dakota. She especially loved planning trips with her daughter, Diana. Mrs. Hendrix was a member of Hosanna Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gideon Cox and Annie Louise Cox; three great-grandsons, Levi Hendrix, Joseph Hendrix, and Waylon Hendrix; her brother, John Cox; and sisters, Lillie Mae Barber and Wanda Eloise Wilkins. Mrs. Hendrix leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Joseph Flemon Hendrix; their children, Diana Walden and her husband Tommy, Joe Hendrix and his wife Sherry, and John Hendrix and his wife Judy. She was adored by her grandchildren, John Arnold and his wife Carolyn, Missy Carter and her husband Chris, Brad Hendrix and his wife Lindsey, Shawn Hendrix and his wife Sherry, Jennifer Johnson and her husband Chad, Luke Hendrix and his wife Bridgett; 16 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Preston Cox and his wife, Barbara, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. To her family, and to everyone who knew her, Mrs. Hendrix’s life stands as proof, that anything is possible with hard work, enthusiasm and integrity. She was a perfectionist in all that she did and she made sure that all that glittered turned to gold. Mrs. Hendrix left this world a better place for everyone. Farewell, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. We shall not see the likes of you pass through here again. A graveside service was held Saturday, May 15, in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.