WAYCROSS — Mary Lucille Hornsby, 93, of Waycross, died Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020, at Harborview Satilla after an extended illness. She was born in Moultrie, Georgia, to the late Vaughn B. Fisher and Maude Barnwell Fisher. Ms. Hornsby made Waycross her home for the past 60 years. A master cosmetologist, Ms. Hornsby owned and operated Mary’s Beauty Shop and also did hair for the residents of Riverside Nursing Home, which eventually became Satilla Care Center. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. Ms. Hornsby enjoyed traveling and being with her church family during their weekly activities. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, John Fisher, Bud Fisher, Mildred Fisher, Janiece Bass, and Carolyn Fisher. Ms. Hornsby is survived by two sons, Bill Hornsby and his wife, Marsha, of Axson, Georgia, Rod Hornsby, of Waynesboro, Georgia; four grandchildren, Brad Hornsby and his wife, Stephanie, Heather Hornsby Hull, James Hornsby, Cindy Davis; six great-grandchildren, Brandon Hornsby, Lane White, Matthew Hamilton, Makayla Hamilton, Natalie Hornsby, Molly Hornsby; one sister, Betty Chambers, of Funston, Georgia; and numerous other relatives. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 601 Hill Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501, or to the Magnolia House, P.O. Box 1824, Waycross, Georgia, 31502. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.