WAYCROSS — Mary Louise Raynor Gray, 89, of Waycross died Friday morning, November 27, 2020, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. Mrs. Gray was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia, to the late J.S. “Steve” Raynor and Mary L. McCranie Raynor and graduated from Fitzgerald High School in 1948. She moved to Waycross in March 1953 and went to work at First National Bank (now SunTrust) in September 1953 and worked in various departments. She retired in 1994 as an assistant cashier and head teller at the Satilla Square Branch. Mrs. Gray was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held positions in Primary, Young Women, and Sunday School, she was a counselor and teacher in the Relief Society. She was also an Ordinance Worker in the Atlanta Temple for one week a month for six years (1989-1994). She enjoyed playing mahjong, working crossword puzzles, playing dominoes and cards with friends in the mahjong aka card ladies’ group, and enjoyed all Facebook games. She loved to eat together as a family each Sunday and loved all the times she was able to spend with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Marvin Gray, a daughter, Frances (Jean) Hutcheson, two brothers, Thomas Eugene “Doc” Raynor and Francis Stephen “Boone” Raynor. Mrs. Gray is survived by a son, Richard Marion Gray (Diane), of Yulee, Florida; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Hall (Matt), Stephen Hutcheson (Mary Anne), Laura Lott (De), Ben Gray (Amber), Jason Gray (Kate), Jonathan Gray (Candice), Brandon Gray; 18 great-grandchildren, Wynn Hall (Moriah), Jenny Hall, Nicholas Hall, Spencer Hutcheson, Bryson Hutcheson, Ansley Hutcheson, Mason Hutcheson, Caden Hutcheson, Mary Hannah Lott, Lainee Lott, Harper Lott, Josie Gray, Gavin Gray, Gabriel Gray (Gabby), Davis Gray, Beau Gray, Allie Gray, Hank Gray; two nephews, Tim Raynor (Sharron), Mike Raynor (Brenda); a niece, Debra Bryant (Bill); a son-in-law, David Hutcheson (Mary); many cousins and other relatives. A funeral will be held at noon Wednesday, December 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Waycross. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Visitation was from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Miles-Odum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.