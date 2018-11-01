Mary Louise Corbitt Seghers, born on March 13, 1940, in Blackshear, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 80. She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Denise, and husband, Michael Hebert, of Houma, Louisiana; son, Walter Michel and wife Jamie Zirkle Seghers, of Praireville, Louisiana; grandchildren, Jarred P. Hebert and Samantha A. and Darien C. Seghers; sister, Elouise C. Gilbert, Waycross; brother, Leon Corbitt, Blackshear; and many nieces and nephews. Mary Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Seghers, parents Richard and Mary Corbitt, and brother, W.L. Corbitt. While being from Georgia, she lived most of her life in Louisiana. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening and will be sadly missed by family and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at High Bluff Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.