WAYCROSS — Mary Lou Ferrell Anderson, 82, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness. Ms. Anderson was born in Verdier, South Carolina, to the late Steve Kinard Ferrell and Mary Elizabeth Henderson Ferrell. She was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church and the Golden Age Sunday School Class. Ms. Anderson was also a former paraprofessional at Waresboro Elementary School and active alumni of the Waycross High School Class of 1956. In addition to her parents, Ms. Anderson also was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace S. Anderson; a brother, Steve K. Ferrell Jr. and his wife, Gerry Ferrell; and a sister, Barbara Smith Lyons. Ms. Anderson is survived by her daughter, Beth Dowling (Terry) of Manor; four sons, Dr. Steve Anderson (Rhonda) of Douglas, a daughter-in-law, Carole Miller (Randy) of Alma, Bubba Anderson (Rhonda), of Waycross, Shan Anderson (Terry) of Waycross, and Scott Anderson (Gina), of Waycross; 16 grandchildren, Toby Dowling, Shan Cox (Kyle), Abbie Farrar (Kirk), Ansley Tanner (B.H.), Ariel O’Connor (Colby), Josh Anderson (Julianna), Cole Anderson (Dee), Corey Beverly (Kelli), Blake Beverly, Brittany Mancil (Aaron), Courtney Anderson, Erica Steverson (Nolan), Brock Thomas Anderson, Galen Griffis, Dane Girffis, and Blake Sapp; 20 great-grandchildren, Coby Dowling, Katie Beth Thrift (Will), Kensley Faith Farrar, Drew Dowling, Hope Tanner, Presley Tanner, Leighton Farrar, Noah Farrar, Aiden Anderson, Lilly Beverly, Brayley Beverly, Stanton Beverly, Liam Beverly, Wyatt Anderson, Ace Anderson, Lilah Thrift, Riley Cox, Ryann Cox, Seth Strickland, and Tristan Thrift; several brothers and sisters- in-law, John and Jan Beach of Waycross, Wayne and Mary Ann Anderson of Waycross, Wayne Smith of Lyons, and Mary and Gerry Brunner of Blakely; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held Thursday, May 14, at Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery in Manor. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry by visiting www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.