DOWLING PARK, Fla. — Mary Lou Aldridge, 87, of Dowling Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Center in Dowling Park, Florida, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Waycross, Georgia, moving to Dowling Park, Florida, in 2011 from Fort Mill, South Carolina. Mary Lou worked as a self-employed health professional and was an Ordained Minister. She was a faithful pastor’s wife for more than 50 years to her late husband, Silas Aldridge, and also an inspirational speaker at prayer meetings. She was a member of the Advent Christian Church, Women’s Aglow, and Diamond Presidential Director with First Fitness International. She is survived by one son, Ron (Deb) Aldridge, Concord, North Carolina.; one daughter, Debra (Matthew) Phillips, York, South Carolina; two brothers, Wesley (Deniece) Crews, Waycross, and Jerry (Diane) Crews, Tallahassee, Florida; three sisters, Janie Gibson, Waycross, Norma (Ron) Custer, San Antonio, Texas, and Erma (Calvin) Read, Tallahassee; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. As per her wishes, finalization was by cremation. Harris Funeral Home & Cremations, Inc., 932 N. Ohio Avenue, Live Oak, Florida, was in charge of arrangements.