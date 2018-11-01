WAYCROSS — Mary Kathryn Barnes Graham, 79, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness. Mrs. Graham was born in Telmore, to the late Thomas Haskell Barnes and Mary Belle Arnold Barnes. She was a 1959 graduate of Ware County High School although she had spent the previous 11 years attending Waresboro High School where she developed many long-lasting friendships. Her first job was at Kress’ Department Store. Mrs. Graham also worked at Mc- Crory’s as a sales clerk for many years while her husband served in the United States Army. One of their greatest memories was walking with her father from the old homeplace to church on Sunday at Newbern Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Graham also was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Frederic Graham, and two sisters, Betty Ann White and Bonnie Virginia Moore. She is survived by a son, Allen Thomas Graham (wife Kay) of Waycross. A graveside service was held Saturday, June 12 at Telmore Cemetery. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.