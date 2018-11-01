Mary Josephine Lee Cason

WAYCROSS — Mary Joephine Lee Cason, 95, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, after a brief illness at Memorial Satilla Health. Mrs. Cason was a native and life-long resident of Brantley County. She graduated from Hoboken High School in 1945 and married the love of her life, Durwood Alton Cason. They enjoyed 69 years together with family and friends and their many travels. Mrs. Cason was preceded in death by her husband, Durwood Alton Cason; a son, Gary Alton Cason; her parents, Owen Gibson Lee, Sr. and Thelma Griffin Lee; her second mother, Emmie Nelson Lee; brothers, Owen G. Lee, Jr. and his wif, Edmee, and L. Carlton Lee; a sister, Aline Lee Crawford and her husband, Jasper; a brother-in-law, Ervin Driggers; and a niece Genie Lee. During World War II, Mrs. Cason worked briefly at the Brunswick Shipyard. Later, she was a salesperson with J.C. Penney Co. and was a receptionist with Dr. Winton L. Hall for 15 years. After leaving public employment, the Casons owned and operated Cason’s Country Store in the Calvary Community of Brantley County, which also enabled her to be able to greet and attend to her grandchildren as they got off of the school bus after school. Mrs. Cason was a woman devoted to God, to her family, and to her church. To all who knew her, this was evident. She became a Christian shortly after marriage and served in many leadership capacities at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Mrs. Cason taught an Adult Sunday School Class for 25 years, sang in the choir, served as leader of the Joy Group for 15 years, taught GA’s for several years, and served on building committees for the church. Being very creative and an excellent seamstress, she helped with decorations and various projects for the church. For the last six years, Mrs. Cason was active with the Sewing Sisters Ministry at Pleasant Valley. She always had to be busy, so for the last several years, she spent time crocheting gifts for visitors, family, and friends. Her desire was always to be in church each Sunday. Mrs. Cason was able to attend most recently on November 22. She has also served as PTA president for two years, Hoboken Alumni Secretary for 25 years, and was the Waycross Garden Club Council President for two years. Survivors include her daughter, Gail Barron Boyd (husband, Roy) of Brantley County; seven grandchildren, Blake Dowling (wife, Stacy), Tiffany Vaughn (husband, Charles) Lonnie Cason (wife, Cheryl), Pepper Pittman (husband, Derek), Kristi Gilbert, Merri Blount all of Brantley County, and Terri Nicholls (husband, Tommy) of Shelman, Ga.; 11 great-grandchildren, Zachary Dowling, Jenna Dowling, Anthony Vaughn, Dalton Pittman, Kayla Pittman, Sarah Cason, Katie Cason, Landen Cason, Braiden Gilbert, Brantley Gilbert, and Zack Blount (wife, Rachel); five great-great-grandchildren, Laney Cason, Ada-Lee Cason, Booker Blount, and Jet Blount; a sister, Shirley Lee Driggers of Brantley County; a brother, Alex Lee (wife, Trudy) of Hoboken; a special cousin, Hugh Ann Cason-Kelley; and numerous nieces nephews and other relatives. The family would like to give special thanks to Mrs. Cason’s caregivers, Linda Cason, Martha Wilkins, Amber Armitige, and Sherry Cason. Memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Renovation Fund, 7136 Central Avenue, Waycross, GA 31503. A funeral service will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Burial will be in Thomas Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., Sunday at the church. Mrs. Cason’s grandsons will be active pallbearers and members of the Sewing Sisters Sewing Ministry and Andy Hickox’s Sunday School Class are asked to gather at the church at 1:30 p.m., Sunday to serve as honorary pallbearers. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.