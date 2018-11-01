WAYCROSS — Mary Jeanette Henderson, 74, died Thursday afternoon, July 30, 2020, at Memorial Health in Savannah. She was a native of Coffee County but had lived most of her life in Waycross. Mrs. Henderson graduated from the International Hair Styling Academy, and she was employed as a cosmetologist for 30 years. She attended New Life Church. Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by her parents, William David Knowles and Janie Hayes Knowles. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Walter Marion Henderson of Waycross; three children, Michael Wayne Henderson, Stevie Lamar Henderson (Melissa) and Kimberly Michelle Sykes (David), all of Waycross; grandchildren, Michael Dwayne Henderson (Melissa) of Atlanta, Kimberly Brooke Sweat (Lawton), Christopher Tyler Padgett (Meagan), Dustin Henderson and Brandon Henderson, all of Waycross; eight great-grandchildren whom she loved deeply; three sisters, Faye Tanner of Waycross, Dorothy Hersey of Coffee County, and Sybil Boatright of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.