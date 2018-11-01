PULASKI, Ga. — Mary Hiott, 51, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Orchard Health and Rehabilitation in Pulaski, Georgia, following an extended illness. She was born in Waycross to the late Warren David Taylor and Millie Carter Dismuke. She was a homemaker most of her life and attended Liberty Christian Church. She is survived by her son, Daniel “J.R.” Hiott (Ashley Batten) of Baxley; two grandchildren, Trenton Hiott and Natalie Hiott, both of Baxley; a brother, Ronnie Taylor (Emma) of Waycross; three sisters, Millie Corbett (Jim) of Waycross, Linda Faye Taylor of Blackshear, and Davinelle Barnes (Chuck) of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at noon Saturday, May 23, at Carter Cemetery on Swamp Road. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.