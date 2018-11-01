WAYCROSS — Mary Emmalene Sweat McDaniel, 73, of Waycross, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Baptist Village after an extended illness. She was born in Alma, Georgia, to the late Estelle and Emma Waters Sweat and lived in Waycross most of her life. Mc-Daniel worked at Baptist Village in housekeeping for 36 years. She was a member of Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy in Millwood. McDaniel loved to garden, working in her flowers, bird watching, and going to the beach with family and collecting seashells. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, James Caleb Cox, one sister, Juanita Sowell, and one brother, James Sweat. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, James Henry McDaniel, of Waycross; twin daughters, Angie Owens and her husband, Tim, of Waycross, Pamela Cox and her husband, James, of Waycross, daughter, Dana Taylor and her husband, Greg, of Waycross; six granddaughters, Heather Melton and her husband, Jonathan, of Waycross, Amber Harnage and her husband, Chris, of Waycross, Mandy Landrum and her husband, Bruce, of Waycross, Jamie Allen and her husband, Kevin, of Waycross, Kelcey Barnett, of Waycross, and Jessica Danielle Young and her husband, Dakota, of Tennessee; one grandson, Logan Steedley, of Waycross; four greatgrandchildren, Kenzie and Allie Melton, and Colton and Hudson Landrum; three sisters, Wilma Murray, of Millwood, Ruth Thomas, of Waycross, and Sadie Musgrove and her husband, Harvey, of Millwood; two brothers, Virgil Sweat and his wife, Florence, of Green Cove Springs, Florida, and Tommy Sweat, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Green Cemetery in Millwood. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The graveside service will be live-streamed online from a link on the obituary. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome. com. Click the following link to view the graveside service www.webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/2 7035 Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.