HOBOKEN — Mary Elizabeth Meeks Swain, 51 of Hoboken, died Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Swain was born in Waycross to the late Aubrey Donald Meeks and Annie Mae Carter James Meeks and made Waycross her home most of her life. She was an avid shopper and reality TV enthusiast who enjoyed crafting and refurbishing furniture. Mrs. Swain is survived by her husband, David Swain of Hoboken; two children, Ericka Swain of Nahunta, Georgia, Christopher Swain of Hoboken; two sisters, Darlene Tennison and husband Jody of Waycross, Linda Johns and husband Randy of Waycross; six brothers, Tommy James and wife Linda of Nichols, Eddie James and wife Nina of Dixie Union, Donnie Meeks of Waycross, Ronnie Meeks of Waycross, Charlie Meeks of Waycross, and Alex Meeks and wife Mona of Blackshear; numerous nieces, nephew and other relatives. A funeral service was held Thursday, November 12, 2020, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.