JESUP — Mary Batten Henry, 84, of Jesup, passed peacefully in her sleep, early Saturday morning, November 14, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Mrs. Henry was born July 8, 1936, in Blackshear to the late Daniel Everett Batten Sr. and Ella “ Louise” Dubberly Batten. Mrs. Henry attended Blackshear High School where she was a fierce basketball player for the Blackshear Tigerettes. In her early years, Mrs. Henry moved to Waycross to raise her family. She enjoyed traveling the north Georgia mountains as well as vacationing on the beach of St. Augustine. Mrs. Henry was a sports fan and loved attending sporting events including the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, the Kentucky Derby, college basketball’s “Final Four” in New Orleans, the Super Bowl in Tampa. She was even able to witness her favorite team, the Atlanta Braves, play in the World Series. Mrs. Henry was also an avid NASCAR fan and was able to attend many races over the last 30 years with her favorites being the Daytona 500 and the races in Bristol, Tennessee. In the early 1980s, Mrs. Henry moved to Jesup. She owned and operated The Homestyle Laundry where she made many dear friends during this time. Mrs. Henry loved to entertain, however she cherished cooking holiday meals and spending time with family during the holiday season. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Henry was also preceded in death by her six siblings, Hugh Batten, Walter Clifton Batten, Ruth Batten, Peggy Batten, Clyde Batten, and James Colton “Jimmy” Batten; and one son, Marvin Hudson (Butch) Rigsby III. Survivors include her two sons and daughters-inlaw, William Michael (Patricia) Daniell, and James Heath (Esther Lynn) Rigsby; two grandchildren, Terren King and Jonathan Fender; three great-grandchildren that she adored, Hunter King, Piper Martin, and Addison Fender; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service was held Tuesday afternoon, November 17, from the graveside. Interment was in the St. Johns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made in her honor to Heartland Hospice, 664 Scranton Road, Brunswick, Georgia 31520. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.