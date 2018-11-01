LUDOWICI — Mary Ann (Angie) Fullard, 63, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in her daughter’s home under the care of GHC Hospice. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Mrs. Fullard had made Georgia home since 1985, primarily in Ware County. She was an active woman who loved and lived life to the fullest and a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Mrs. Fullard was Catholic by faith and preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Fullard Sr.; parents, Samuel and Frances Farhat; and a brother, Robert Farhat. Survivors are her only child, a daughter, Angelica Farhat (Daniel) of Ludowici; brothers, Kenneth Farhat and Lawrence Farhat; one nephew, Jason Farhat, all of Michigan; her precious grandchildren, Landon Parris and Arilynn Parris; and many friends who became family. A memorial service will be held and made available privately. Family and friends may sign the online register at howardfuneralga.com Arrangements were under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.