WAYCROSS — Mary Alice Sears King, 86, passed away Wednesday night, January 6, 2021, at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness. Mrs. King was born to the late Archie Otis Sears and Gussie Westberry Sears. She was born in Coffee County, but she lived most of her life in Dixie Union. Along with her parents, Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Curtis King, one sister, Gwendolyn Sears Walker, three brothers, Everett, Jimmie, and Donald Sears (Lavada), and one granddaughter, Sarah Beth King. Survivors include one sister, Wanell Sears Fales, of Bickley; four children, JoAnn Whidby (Gary), of Conyers, Georgia, Harold C. King (Judy), of Covington, Georgia, Janice King, and Tammie K. Allen, of Dixie Union; two grandchildren, J.C. Allen and Joey Allen, of Dixie Union; and two surviving special sisters-in-law, Carolyn Sears and Mary Sears. She was a longtime member of Haywood Baptist Church. She loved to sing in the church choir and sang beautiful alto with several gospel groups. Heaven’s choir has gained a very strong and loud alto. Mrs. King loved the Atlanta Braves, University of Georgia Football, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. She was hoping that the Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the Super Bowl this year. Her favorite sports team was the Atlanta Braves. She knew “balls and strikes” better than any umpire. She could have coached them, too! She loved to cook and bake. She made the best biscuits you have ever eaten. She was very crafty too! She also had a green thumb and could revive any dead plant you gave her. She also loved sudoku puzzles and completed at least one every day. The King family wants to thank all the hospice care nurses and the Hospice House nurses. What a gift these nurses have. They all took excellent care of our mother. We can’t thank you enough! A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at Hephzibah Cemetery in Dixie Union. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.