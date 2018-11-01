WAYCROSS — Marvin Wayne Strickland, 65, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning, September, 9, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Roosevelt Strickland and Amy Lee Henderson Strickland. Wayne had made Waycross his home for his entire life. He worked as a Supervisor at Waycross Molding, Engineer Carrier for the Railroad, and a truck driver for Mulch Manufacturing in Callahan, Florida. Wayne was an avid fisherman and race car driver. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of Gospel Tabernacle in Waycross. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jackie Strickland, and one grandson, KéJuan Anderson. Wayne is survived by his wife, Janice Strickland, of Waycross; four children, Tammy Vanderbloom, of Blackshear, Jessica Strickland of Blackshear, Jackie L. Brinson, of Waycross, Rebecca “Becky” Brinson, of Waycross; a stepson, Charles Roberson Jr., of Waycross; six grandchildren, Makenzie Taylor, Cameron Taylor, Natasha Anderson, Jasmine Anderson, Jawuan “JJ” Anderson, Damien Brinson; three brothers, Johnnie Strickland and his wife, Betty, of Callahan, Florida, Freddie Strickland and his wife, Joan, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Randy Strickland and his wife, Nancy, of Folkston; one sister, Amy Lynn Sanders and her husband Richard, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com