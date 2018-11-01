WAYCROSS — Marvin Russell Lee, 83, of Waycross, died Thursday morning, August 13, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. He was born in Nahunta, Georgia, to the late Jno E. Lee and Sallie Chesser Lee. Mr. Lee made Brantley County his home for his entire life. He worked for Scapa Dryer in the Waycross-Ware County Industrial Park. He retired in 2000 after 32 years of service. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and the Johns Pond Hunting Club. His passions in life were his church, hunting, and his family. He will forever be remembered for all the love he gave to so many people, mostly in the form of a simple hug. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Wilbur Lee, Florence Herrin, Pearlie Mae Lee, Ward Lee, Benjamin Thomas “B.T.” Lee, Earl Lee, Sallie Martin, Eugene Lee, Vernon Carmichael, Jeanette Prescott, and Dean Lee. Mr. Lee is survived by his wife, Mary Jean Lee, of Waycross; three sons, Marty Lee and his wife, Lori Anne, of Nahunta, Rusty Lee and his wife, Shelly, of Waycross, Everett Lee and his wife, Renee, of Millwood; 11 grandchildren, Houston Lee and his wife, Sarah, Megan Moore and her husband, Dalton, Keaton Lee, Ross Allen, Macie Middleton and her husband, Landon, Whitney Delk and her husband, Davis, Mallory Farrell and her husband, Jeffrey, B.T. Lee and his wife, Marissa, Emily Porter and her husband, Darren, Logan McNabb and her husband, Donovan, Owen Lee; 12 great-grandchildren, Gunner, Benny, Emalyne, Sage, Dessie, Mayslee, Remi, Brooks, Zailee, Luke, Alise, Gideon; one brother, Kenny Lee and his wife, June, of Hortense; and two sisters, Rosa Jenkins, of Jacksonville, Florida, Sandra Dixon, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held at 10 a.m., Sunday, August 16, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Burial followed in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at the church. Members of the Johns Pond Hunting Club were asked to serve as honorary pallbearers. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome. com.