WAYCROSS — Martha Stribling Alverson, 82, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness. Mrs. Alverson was born in Molena, Ga., but made her home in Ware County since 1959. She was the loving wife of the late Billy Buck Alverson, and daughter of the late Lewis Arnold Stribling and Gertrude Bridges Stribling Thrift. Mrs. Barber also was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Seibus, and a brother and his wife, Donald L. and Melba Stribling. Along with her husband, Mrs. Barber was co-owner of Alverson Painting which they operated from 1960 until their retirement. From her first employment with Pantry Pride to working at Plant Vogel for many years and their painting company, she established many friendships that have lasted throughout her lifetime. Martha will be well-remembered as a hard-working woman that had a beautiful spirit. Mrs. Barber attended Zenith Baptist Church of Manor for many years and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. Survivors include a son, Billy Bubba Alverson of Waycross; two daughters, Terry Alverson Anderson (husband, Shan) of Waycross, and Susan Patterson Wall (husband, Jack) of Prattville, Ala.; a daughter-in-law, Nina Alverson of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Lewis Alverson, Riley Alverson, Corey Beverly, Blake Beverly, Kayden Rothfeldt, Julie Hitchcock, and John Wall; five greatgrandchildren, Lillian Beverly, Stanton Beverly, William Wallace “Liam” Beverly, Braley Beverly, and Coby Eunice; three sisters-in-law, Nellie Alverson and Geneva Alverson, both of Woodbury, Ga., and Lois Alverson of Powder Springs; a sister-in-life. Verdie Tatum Henderson of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held Thursday, May 7, at the Stribling Cemetery near Molena with Terry Anderson, Bubba Alverson, and family members sharing memories of Mrs. Alverson. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.