BLACKSHEAR — Martha Adeline Griner Dixon, 81, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, after a brief illness. Mrs. Dixon recently told us, quoting a favorite poem, “My get-up-and-go has got up and went. But in spite of it all, I’m able to grin when I think of all the places my get-up has been.” Born September 9, 1939, in Blackshear, Mrs. Dixon spent most of her life and raised her family in the Walkerville section of Pierce County. After retirement, she spent several years in Blairsville, Georgia, before moving to Waycross in 2012. Mrs. Dixon was a 1956 honor graduate of Blackshear High School. She began work in the Pierce County Clerk of Court’s office as an assistant in the 9th grade and spent many of the next nearly 50 years working there. She was elected Clerk of Court in 1988 and served until her retirement in 2001. Mrs. Dixon was previously a member of Walkerville Baptist Church, serving many years as a pianist and soloist. She enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, travel, her grandchildren, and her cat, Felix. Mrs. Dixon was a daughter of the late John Marcus Griner and Marie Fish Griner. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Osborn Dixon. Survivors include four children, Jamie Dixon (Jeff) of Savannah, Sam Ganas (Sammy) of Waycross, Sandra Dixon of Brunswick, and Courtney Dixon (Mary) of New Bern, North Carolina.; two sisters, Linda Day of Broxton, Georgia., Kay Griner of Jacksonville, Florida.; one brother, Mark Griner (Judy) of Powder Springs, Georgia, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral will be held Thursday, March 18, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to GHC Hospice, P.O. Box 15665, Savannah, 31416 or Satilla Bluffs Senior Care, 101 Satilla Bluffs Drive, Blackshear, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home of Waycross is in charge of arrangements.