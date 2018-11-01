WAYCROSS — Mrs. Marjorie June Newman, 90, died Friday morning, May 21, 2021, at Hospice House Satilla. Mrs. Newman was born September 12, 1930, in Hortense to the late Paul Morton West and Mary Elizabeth Strickland West. She lived most of her life in Waycross as a homemaker. Mrs. Newman was a member of Hebardville United Methodist Church where she loved to sing and taught Sunday school for years to the small children. She also was a co-founder of the Busy Bees at Brooks Methodist Church. Mrs. Newman was an Exchangette in the Exchange Club where she was known for her biscuits. No one could bake better than her, so her cakes always were in high demand. She was a devoted mother, and her most important job in life was her children and grandchildren. Her most admirable character trait was that she never talked about people. Mrs. Newman firmly believed that if you couldn’t say something good, don’t say anything at all. She was a wonderful Christian woman who always welcomed everyone to her table which was always a family affair. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Newman was preceded in death by her husband, John Dewey “J.D.” Newman, Jr.; sister, Martha Carolyn McDonald; and grandson, Brett Anthony Johnson. Survivors include two daughters, Mary Duckworth of Evans, Ga., and Martha Johnson of Kingsland; two sons, John Dewey Newman III (Susan) and David Scott Newman (Sheri), both of Waycross; five grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy West Duncan (late Ernest Harold, Jr.) of Blackshear; brother, Jonathan Edward West (Gail) of Niceville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.